Kaun Banega Crorepati 2022 Promo! Amitabh Bachchan Says 'Gyaan Jahaan Se Mile Bator Lo, Lekin Pehle Tatol Lo'

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most-popular game reality show. Sony TV had announced that the show is all set to return with new season. Well, here it is!

The makers recently released a promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 2022 (Kaun Banega Crorepati 14) in which host Amitabh Bachchan returns as a host. He is seen questioning a contestant named Guddi who is in the hot seat about GPS technology.

The question is: Which of the following has GPS technology? The options given to her were: A) Typewriter, B)Television, C) Satellite, D) Rs 2000 currency. Guddi confidentially went with the option D, but Amitabh said it is wrong as the correct asnwer is option C that's Satellite.The contestant refused to believe and asked if it is a prank. She said Mr Bachchan that it was shown on television and Rs 2000 currency must be the right answer. It is then he asks audience not to believe unverified news, and says, "Gyaan jahaan se mile bator lo, lekin pehle tatol lo."

Sony TV captioned the promo on Instagram handle as, "We all know that one person jo humein aisi unverified sansani khabrein sunata hai! Tag them in the comments and tell them that Gyaan jahaan se mile bator lo, lekin pehle tatol lo. #KBC2022 coming soon! Stay tuned! @SrBachchan."

Fans are excited about the upcoming season and expressed the same in comments. Take a look!

Jayeshthakor8609: Wow my favorite show is back thank you Sony TV 😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥.

Veena.apanchal: Eagerly waiting for call 😍😍.

Anilkumargupta0059: Bare besabari se har saal karta aaya hu, Aur is baar bhi kar raha hu, Lovely KBC.

Pankaj_joshi_official: I am big fan of KBC Show 😘😘.

