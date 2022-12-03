Apurva Agnihotri-Shilpa Become Parents; Actor Introduces Daughter With Adorable Video On Social Media

After Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, another TV couple has finally become parents. Well, we're talking about Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani.

One of the most adorable couples on the small screen, Apurva and Shilpa tied the knot in 2004 and have finally welcomed their first child - a baby girl. Taking to social media today (December 3), the actor shared the great news with fans. He shared an adorable video to introduce his darling daughter and also revealed her name.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "And just like that, this birthday became the most special birthday of my life as god blessed us with the most special, incredible, amazing, miraculous gift ever(heart emojis) With utmost gratitude and immense happiness Shilpa and I wish to introduce our darling daughter ISHAANI KANU AGNIHOTRI. Please shower her with all your love and blessings (folded hands emoji) Om Namaha Shivaya."

Take a look at his post below:

As the caption suggests, the couple named their daughter Ishaani Kanu Agnihotri. In the video, new parents Apurva and Shilpa are seen kissing the baby while holding her in their arms. They are looking super happy and the child is super adorable too.

Last seen in Anupamaa, Apurva celebrated his birthday on December 2 and looks like, the adorable pictures are from the celebration.

For the unversed, Shilpa's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahi Thi co-star Rakshanda Khan reportedly introduced her to Apurva and played cupid in their love story. After dating each other for quite some time, the couple finally took their relationship to the next level by exchanging rings. Later, they exchanged wedding vows in Dehradun on June 24, 2004, as Shilpa's grandmother could not come to Mumbai.

Heartiest congratulations to the new parents.