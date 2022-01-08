Bigg Boss 15 January 7 Highlights: Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Abhijit Bichukale Get Into Finale Week

The January 7 episode of Bigg Boss 15 begins with Shamita Shetty and Abhijit Bichukale’s task taking a hilarious turn thanks to the latter’s rebuttals. This is followed by Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita are seen engaging in a war of words in the ongoing Bigg Boss Ki Adaalat task.

Tejasswi accuses Shamita of not doing her kitchen duties properly and says, "Shamita has got the easiest duty of washing the dishes. But still, she complains of pain in her hands though that doesn't seem to have any effect on her while curling her hair." Shamita hits back in her response and says, "Washing dishes is not at all an easy job. Tejasswi is just bringing out her feeling of insecurity. It is loud and clear."

Soon, Bigg Boss announces that Tejasswi, Shamita and Abhijit have qualified for the Ticket To Finale week as they managed to win the Adaalat task. He congratulates them for now joining Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz in the finale week. This results in the remaining contestants namely Nishant Bhat, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Pratik Sehajpal’s fate lying on the audience's votes.

Later, Tejasswi breaks down over the fact that Karan favours Shamita over her. Prakash says that she feels victimised by the VIPS as they did not let her win the task. Tejasswi feels she is fighting alone whilst being sidelined by her beau Karan. She then admits to feeling insecure because of co-housemate Shamita.

Rashami, on the other hand, is seen saying that she felt disrespected the way Tejasswi spoke about her. This is followed by Devoleena getting emotional about putting her mother into an asylum as she had mental health issues. Karan Kundrra reveals that he uses a fake account on social media to stalk people.