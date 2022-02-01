Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty Takes A Dig At Tejasswi Prakash Over Her BB Win On Twitter

Bigg Boss 15 finally ended last weekend. Tejasswi Prakash won the BB 15 trophy along with Rs 40 Lakh prize money at the grand finale hosted by Salman Khan. Notably, Tejasswi has beaten five finalists Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai respectively. Talking about Shamita, the actress won many hearts with her performance in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

However, she couldn't manage to win the show and got evicted in the fourth position. After Tejasswi Prakash's victory, many netizens started slamming the makers for their decision, and called her the 'underserving winner'. A majority of netizens were supporting Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal. However, the final announcement by Salman Khan left many people heartbroken.

Shamita and Tejasswi never got along well inside the house. The divas were often seen fighting with each other. Notably, Tejasswi had said in one of the episodes that Shamita Shetty is getting all the privileges from the makers just because she is Shilpa Shetty's sister. And now, popular columnist Bhawana Somaaya criticised Colors TV for making Tejasswi Prakash the winner. She claimed that Shamita was more deserving than Tejasswi, but just because she is Shilpa Shetty's sister, they made the Swaragini actress the winner of the show.

BB 15 Winner Tejasswi Prakash's Upcoming Marathi Film Mann Kasturi Re Director Sanket Mane Congratulates Her

Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash's Victory Makes Man Angry, Says He Won't Advertise On Colors TV

Bhawana Somaaya tweeted, "Why do I get the feeling that @ShamitaShetty was not chosen a winner in @BiggBoss because she is @TheShilpaShetty's sisters @itsmetejasswi won the title because she is @ColorsTV new serial's new #Naagin. In my opinion actors of the channel should be disqualified." (sic)

What can I say … except .. Thankyou @bhawanasomaaya for ur love n ur honest opinion 🙏🏻❤️🧿 love u — Shamita Shetty (@ShamitaShetty) January 31, 2022

Interestingly, Shamita Shetty noticed Bhawana's tweet and replied to the same by taking a dig at Tejasswi Prakash. Shamita tweeted, "What can I say ... except .. Thankyou @bhawanasomaaya for ur love n ur honest opinion❤️? love u." (sic)

Looks like the cat-fight between Shamita and Tejasswi is going to be even more intense on social media. What do you think? Do let us know in the comments section below.