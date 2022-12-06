Bigg Boss 16: Rannvijay Singha Shares Throwback Pics With Shiv Thakare As He Roots For Him; Pens A Sweet Note

Shiv Thakare is one of the most talked about contestants on Bigg Boss 16. From his performances during the task to his fun loving attitude in the house and even his friendship with Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, everything about Shiv manages to make the headlines. He has been going strong with the game and is among the strongest contestants on the show. But did you know that Shiv was earlier seen in MTV Roadies Rising and was in Rannvijay Singha's gang? Yes! That's true and the duo shared a great bond together.

And now, Rannvijay has taken to social media and has shared throwback pics with Shiv from the Roadies days as he roots for the Bigg Boss 16 contestant. In the caption, Rannvijay wrote, "Once ur in my gang.. #shivthakare For those who don't know how I know @shivthakare9, he was in my gang on #roadies. We went through many ups and downs together on that journey and he was always smiling and very sincere and hardworking. He has always been respectful and loving.. I wish him all the best for everything!"

Take a look at Rannvijay Singha's post for Shiv Thakare here:

Meanwhile, Shiv Thakare recently had a breakdown on national television after Bigg Boss called him for a heart to heart conversation in the confession room. He was seen missing his family and a true support in the house and also mentioned about his ex-girlfriend Veena Jagtap. Later, Veena also shared a sweet post for Shiv and wrote, "Waagh aahes tu.... Hugssss. Radu naahi Aajibaat. Mi ahe sobat Nehmi (You're a tiger.. Hugs. Do not cry ever. I'm always with you) along with heart emoticons.

On the other hand, tonight's nominations task on Bigg Boss 16 is likely to change the vibe in the house as contestants will be seen targeting each other. As Sumbul Touqeer Khan nominated Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam will apparently target Tina Datta by nominating her for elimination.