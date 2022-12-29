Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Calls Sumbul Touqeer ‘Weak’ Contestant; Latter Gives A Perfect Comeback

It was an interesting week on Bigg Boss 16 and there are no second thoughts about it. The week started with a bang with an interesting round of nominations wherein 8 contestants were nominated for elimination. This included Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Choudhary, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Vikas Manaktala and Sreejita De. The nominations have left the audience wondering who will walk out of the house and the contestants are putting in their best effort to secure a place in the house. Amid this, the recent promo dropped hints of a massive fight between Shalin and Sumbul.

It so happened that the contestants were supposed to making sansani headlines for other nominated contestants for BB newspaper and the contestants who fail to make it to the headlines will be safe from elimination. During the task, Shalin was seen targeting his once BFF Sumbul and called her a weak contestant. This didn't go down well with Sumbul and she came with a perfect comeback. As per the promo, Sumbul confronted Shalin and said, "Aap mere muh pe seedha mujhe ye bol rahe ho ki main weak hu. Aap kaun ho ki aap saamne wale ko ye bologe ki bhai tu weak hai ya fir tu strong hai. Kisi ko koi haq nahi hai, keep that in mind. I am not crying bro. Kabhi kisi ko itna na rulana ki uski aankhon ka paani sukh jaye. Sumbul will never cry again". Now that's what you call a perfect comeback, isn't it?

To note, Shalin and Sumbul, who once made headlines for their proximity, have been the arch rivals these days. This happened after Sumbul's father gave her a call on the show and warned her about Shalin and Tina. Sumbul's father's words didn't go down well with Shalin and ever since then, they have been at loggerheads. In fact, Shalin hasn't left a chance to target Sumbul during the nomination tasks.