Choti Sarrdaarni Fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Opens Up About Losing Honsla Rakh To Shehnaaz Gill

Choti Sarrdaarni fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia recently opened up about her journey in the entertainment industry. In an interview with HT, the actress shared that she had to let go of several projects as she was committed to her Colors TV show.

Nimrit Kaur said that actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Honsla Rakh was offered Honsla Rakh during Choti Sarrdaarni. Diljit had himself reached out to her on Instagram and asked if she would test for a part. The character in question was later played by Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill later on.

The actress added, “Shehnaaz ended up doing it. It was sad that I didn’t get to work with him. Lot of things didn’t work out - COVID was at its peak. And again somebody’s miss is somebody’s gain.”

She also opened up about losing a project to a star kid and how she began testing for multiple roles both on the big and small screen. Nimrit then went on to state that the first TV audition she gave was for the hit show Ishqbaaaz.

The actress further elaborated and said, “Somehow I got that audition. I was like I don’t want to do TV. Yet I went for the audition, as I wanted to just face the camera. Even I did a mock shoot. (But) The part went to Niti (Taylor, actor), as I was told that my face is too similar to Surbhi (Chandna, actor). However, that audition got circulated in the TV’s casting director’s space. I was simultaneously offered Bahu Begum, and a bunch of TV projects but I wasn’t creatively inclined towards them.”

Nimrit revealed that when she was “least interested” while auditioning for Chhoti Sardarni (her acting debut) due to her lack of interest in TV. In the meantime, the actress had also offered another meaty opportunity that many would kill for. She explained, “I still remember I had auditioned for Takht. Shaano (Sharma, casting director)’s team told me to not sign the show and wait a little. There were two characters being introduced that were pivotal to the plot. But I was like I can’t wait, this is a TV show but I’m playing the lead here. I wanted to act so bad.”