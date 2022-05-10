Debina Bonnerjee Gives Befitting Reply To Trolls For Criticising Her For Holding Her Baby In A Certain Way

TV actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary were blessed with a baby girl on April 3, 2022. Ever since they became parents, the couple has been sharing a lot of cute pictures with their daughter without revealing her face. Debina recently shared a bunch of pictures with her mother and mother-in-law on the occasion of Mother's Day in which she can be seen posing with them and holding her baby girl in her arms.

Well, the post went viral on social media, and many netizens pointed out that she is holding her baby wrongly. Netizens also trolled the actress for carelessly holding her daughter. This is not the first time, a couples of weeks earlier too she was trolled for the way she holds her baby after she posted a video of her singing to the little one. Miffed with netizens' comments, the new mom in town broke her silence and gave a befitting reply to the trolls.

Debina Bonnerjee shared a beautiful family picture on her Instagram stories and penned a statement. Debina wrote, "So many questions you have!! Why I hold my baby a certain way...Why I call my mother-in-law aunty and not mommy...Any more questions?" She further added, "All I say I am surrounded by a few pairs of protective hands as you can see... who says it's all fine."

Looks like Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary know how to deal with trolls. The couple is indeed setting an example of an ideal couple and parents. For the unversed, the duo got married in 2011 after dating each other for a few years.

Debina has acted in TV shows such as Mayavi, Ramayan, Aahat, Chidiya Ghar and so on. On the other hand, Gurmeet Choudhary has acted in shows such as Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Geet Hui Sabse Parayi, Punar Vivaah and so on.