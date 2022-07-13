Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Team Celebrates 800 Episodes Completion!
Comedy
is
said
to
be
the
toughest
genre,
and
very
few
shows
manage
to
tickle
viewers' funny
bones
consistently.
&TV's
Happu
Ki
Ultan
Paltan,
popular
for
its
'gharelu
comedy',
comic
tragedies
of
Daroga
Happu
Singh
(Yogesh
Tripathi),
his
'Dabangg
Dulhan'
Rajesh
(Kamna
Pathak),
and
his
obstinate
mother
Katori
Amma
(Himani
Shivpuri),
is
one
such
show
that
has
been
entertaining
the
audiences
with
one-after-the-other
rib-tickling
tracks.
The
completion
of
its
successful
800
episodes
testifies
to
the
show's
popularity
amongst
the
audience.
Speaking about the success, Yogesh Tripathi aka Daroga Happu Singh said, "The successful journey of the show for over three years is a big reason to celebrate, and now 800-episode milestone is icing on the cake. The fun memories we have created for the audience are a matter of pride for the entire team. Wherever we travel, our fans greet us with our funny dialogues, which are the best compliments for us. I feel extremely grateful to the audience for always appreciating our unparalleled comedy content, and we wish to continue amusing all our viewers with many more hilarious tracks."
Kamna Pathak aka Rajesh Happu Singh added, "Completing 800 episodes showcases the entire creative and support team's hard work to present one of the finest comedy shows for the audience. I believe living Rajesh's life has brought happiness in not only my life but also immense joy and entertainment for all the fans." Himani Shivpuri, aka Katori Amma, says, "Such success gives artists a sense of accomplishment and reiterates that we are on the right path. I feel happy that our audience is enjoying the hilarious tracks put together, and it motivates us further to offer more such amusing tracks."
Devi Parvati Takes Goddess Durga's Form To Kill Mahisasur In &TV's Baal Shiv
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh Reacts To Rumours Of Her Participation In Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10
Watch Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, airing every Monday to Friday at 10 pm only on &TV.