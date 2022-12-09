Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Lead Kamna Pathak Ties The Knot With Sandeep Shridhar; See Dreamy Wedding PICS
TV actress Kamna Pathak, who is currently seen playing the lead role of Mrs. Rajesh Happu in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain spin-off Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, is now married.
She tied the knot with actor-beau Sandeep Shridhar on Thursday (December 8) in the presence of their families and close friends in Nagpur. The couple exchanged wedding vows in a traditional ceremony in Nagpur.
Several pictures and videos from Kamna and Sandeep's wedding festivities are currently doing the rounds on social media. Let's take a look at the glimpses of their D-Day here.
Kamna-Sandeep’s Dreamy Wedding
During the wedding ceremony, the bride Kamna looked stunning in a peach floral lehenga set while Sandeep opted for an off-white sherwani.
Wedding Reception
According to reports, the newly-married couple will host a wedding reception in Indore. Soon after, the couple will get busy with some more rituals and will travel to Nagpur as Sandeep's family resides there.
Kamna-Sandeep’s Honeymoon Plans
In an interview with ETimes, the actress revealed that there will be no honeymoon for them right after the wedding as they will get busy with several poojas and rituals. Also, Kamna will resume work soon as she got just 15 days' leave for her marriage.
Kamna-Sandeep’s Love Story
Talking further about their love story, Kamna stated that Sandeep is an FTII graduate. It was love at first sight for both of them as they met each other in Mumbai in 2014 during one of his plays. Despite having many common friends and working together on plays, they never proposed to each other officially. Finally, after 8 years, they've taken their bond to the next level now.
Professional Front
While fans love Kamna's portrayal of Dabangg Dulhaniya Rajesh in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Sandeep was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's web series She. Heartiest congratulations to the newly-weds!