Hina Khan Pens Down Heartfelt Note For Shaheer Sheikh And Family After His Father’s Demise

Shaheer Sheikh's father Shahnawaz Sheikh passed away on Wednesday (January 19) due to COVID-19 complications. The actor is heartbroken and mourning the demise of his father and his fans and friends have been sending their condolences to him and the family. Meanwhile, Hina Khan took to her social media handle to pen a heartfelt note for the actor, offering prayers and paying condolences. The actress, who shares a close bond with Shaheer wrote that only time will heal the pain and loss that the family suffers.

Hina wrote, “And exactly after 9 months, this Dear uncle I met you a few months back, you were so warm and loving to me..I remember every minute of the time we spent tht day.whyyyyy Allah aapko jannat ataa farmaaye I am left with no words.. Rest in Peace uncle.. Shaheer was the first person to hold me close after my dad's news broke.. I still remember how he ran after me till the end, while I was running and crying inconsolably, wish I was thr shaheer..”

She went on to add, “This pain will stay no matter what.. No matter what people say.. I hv been thru this And I exactly know how terrible one feels.. My heart goes out for Aunty.. It's the time and only time which will help you to gather strength.. Nothing else works… Nothing my friend. It stays Forever.” Hina also remembered her own father, who passed away on the same day in April last year. The actress shared a photo with him and wrote, “9 months today Dad. The pain never goes. Miss you.”

It must be noted that Shaheer had urged everyone to pray for his father, who was suffering from severe COVID infection, just a couple of days ago. The Pavitra Rishta 2 actor had shared a picture of his father on Twitter and wrote, "My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection... pls keep him in your prayers ..🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 ..”