Imlie: Gashmeer To Exit The Show In Mid-January; Makers Have Started Looking For Replacement: Report

Imlie is one of the top five shows on the TRP chart. The lead actors of the show Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan are audience's favourites. However, of late, there have been rumours about Gashmeer wanting to quit the show. This time, again there have been reports of the actor exiting the show.

It is being said that the actor has already put down his papers and the last day of his shoot is mid-January. It is also being said that the makers have already started looking out for replacement.



A source was quoted by TOI as saying, "This did not happen overnight. In fact, Gashmeer had put in his papers a few weeks ago. The makers were however trying to convince him to stay back since he is the face of the show and the track focuses on him and female lead Sumbul Touqeer Khan. But all efforts went in vain when the producer Gul Khan wasn't able to agree to some of the terms and conditions laid down by Gashmeer."

Regarding why Gashmeer decided to quit the show, the source revealed, "It was quite clear from the first day of the shoot that Gashmer will continue to shoot for his Marathi films and for web alongside Imlie, to which the makers had agreed. But as the story progressed and the show started doing well, Gashmeer was not able to take up other projects. He reportedly gave only 10 days in a month to the makers to shoot his sequence which was not enough. After a lot of discussions, Gashmeer finally quit the show. His last day will be in mid-January."

The report also suggests that 'an actor has almost been finalised'! In the meantime, the makers have shifted the focus of the story from Gashmeer to the new entry of the show Fahmaan Khan.