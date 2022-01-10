Imlie: Manasvi Vashist To Replace Gashmeer Mahajani As Aditya? Here's How He Will Enter The Show!

Imlie is one of the popular show on television. Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan starrer show is one of the top three shows on the TRP chart. Of late, the show has been in the news for Gashmeer's exit. There have been rumours that Gashmeer, who plays the role of Aditya Tripathi in the show has put in his papers a few weeks ago and the makers have been looking for suitable replacement. Recently, there were reports that the makers have shortlisted Aditya Tiwari for the role, however, he is yet to seal for final meetings with the makers.

But looks like the deal didn't fall into his laps! As per the latest report, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actor Manasvi Vashist has been considered to replace Gashmeer. As per IWMBuzz report, the channel and makers are keen on signing Manasvi to play Aditya. However, nothing has been put on papers as of now.

According to Tellychakkar report, Manasvi will indeed be entering the show as Aditya. So how will new Aditya enter the scene?

As the audience are aware, Aditya has gone for a dangerous assignment i.e., to interview a terrorist. Post this, he will go missing and the family members get worried as they won't be able to get in touch with him.

As per the spoiler, they will file a missing complaint in the police station, and post this, new Aditya (Manasvi) will enter the scene, and later, it will be shown, how he escaped from the situation!

Imlie: Gashmeer To Exit The Show In Mid-January; Makers Have Started Looking For Replacement: Report

Latest TRP Ratings: Top 6 Shows Retain Their Slots; Kumkum Bhagya Witnesses A Jump

Well, it has to be seen if audience will like new Aditya or will the show, that is doing so well on TRP chart, will witness drop in TRP after their favourite actor's exit!