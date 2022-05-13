    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Iqbal Khan Says He Did Khatron Ke Khiladi Because There Are No Mind Games In It

      By
      |

      Iqbal Khan, who is currently seen in the Colors TV show Nima Denzongpa, recently shared his views on reality shows. For the unversed, Iqbal had participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. In an interview with ETimes TV, the actor said that he personally likes Khatron Ke Khiladi as it doesn't need mind games.

      Iqbal Khan Says He Did Khatron Ke Khiladi Because There Are No Mind Games In It

      Iqbal said, "I did Khatron Ke Khiladi because it is actually a reality show. It's about doing tasks, completing it and going ahead. It's not about how much you can talk and play games to stay in the show. In KKK, there are no mind games. It's adventurous."

      Iqbal Khan And His Wife Sneha To Welcome Their Second Child; Couple Shares Good News On InstagramIqbal Khan And His Wife Sneha To Welcome Their Second Child; Couple Shares Good News On Instagram

      When asked if he will be participating in such reality shows, Iqbal Khan said that he is not sure about the same. Notably, Iqbal is a fitness freak; however, he didn't work out during the holy month of Ramazan. He said, "I haven't worked out for a month because of Ramzan. I just tried to control my diet. I eat normal and healthy. Every time I feel I am putting on weight, I control my portions. I don't go overboard. I eat less."

      Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash's Hot Bathtub Romance Leaves TejRan Fans Amused; Read Fans' CommentsKaran Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash's Hot Bathtub Romance Leaves TejRan Fans Amused; Read Fans' Comments

      For the unversed, before Nima Denzongpa, Iqbal Khan had taken a break from showbiz. The actor welcomed his second baby girl Ifza in February 2022. His wife Sneha and he also have a 10-year-old daughter Ammaara.

      Heres Why Iqbal Khan Did Khatron Ke Khiladi

      Talking about Iqbal Khan's career, the actor has featured in several TV shows and web series. He has also acted in movies such as Fun2shh... Dudes in the 10th Century, Indoo Ki Jawani, Jalsa and so on.

      Comments
      Story first published: Friday, May 13, 2022, 15:20 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 13, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X