Iqbal Khan Says He Did Khatron Ke Khiladi Because There Are No Mind Games In It

Iqbal Khan, who is currently seen in the Colors TV show Nima Denzongpa, recently shared his views on reality shows. For the unversed, Iqbal had participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. In an interview with ETimes TV, the actor said that he personally likes Khatron Ke Khiladi as it doesn't need mind games.

Iqbal said, "I did Khatron Ke Khiladi because it is actually a reality show. It's about doing tasks, completing it and going ahead. It's not about how much you can talk and play games to stay in the show. In KKK, there are no mind games. It's adventurous."

Iqbal Khan And His Wife Sneha To Welcome Their Second Child; Couple Shares Good News On Instagram

When asked if he will be participating in such reality shows, Iqbal Khan said that he is not sure about the same. Notably, Iqbal is a fitness freak; however, he didn't work out during the holy month of Ramazan. He said, "I haven't worked out for a month because of Ramzan. I just tried to control my diet. I eat normal and healthy. Every time I feel I am putting on weight, I control my portions. I don't go overboard. I eat less."

Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash's Hot Bathtub Romance Leaves TejRan Fans Amused; Read Fans' Comments

For the unversed, before Nima Denzongpa, Iqbal Khan had taken a break from showbiz. The actor welcomed his second baby girl Ifza in February 2022. His wife Sneha and he also have a 10-year-old daughter Ammaara.

Talking about Iqbal Khan's career, the actor has featured in several TV shows and web series. He has also acted in movies such as Fun2shh... Dudes in the 10th Century, Indoo Ki Jawani, Jalsa and so on.