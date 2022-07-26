Is Jannat Zubair Dating Faisal Shaikh? Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestant Answers

Social media sensation and actress Jannat Zubair has been winning millions of hearts with her performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The diva is not nailing her stunts but her social media handles as well by sharing some amazing pictures on them. Jannat's reels with another social media sensation and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Faisal Shaikh AKA Faisu are quite famous amongst the masses.

Interestingly, netizens think that Faisal and Jannat are dating each other. Amidst all, recently in an interview with ETimes TV, Jannat Zubair opened up about the linkup rumours with Faisal Shaikh. She said, "The friendship with Faisal started as co-actors and later we became family friends. He has been close to my entire family. So I am glad that he is part of this show."

Jannat further stated that she doesn't have time for love and currently focusing on her career. She said that she does see herself somewhere in the next five years. She is also uncomfortable sharing everything on social media.

Jannat Zubair also revealed that she wanted to make her Bollywood debut, which didn't go according to her plan. While speaking about the same, she said, "I haven't got any interesting Bollywood offers. But there was a film which I was in talks for in 2019 but it didn't happen because of the pandemic. At that point, I was really upset that it didn't work out as I wanted to make a debut in films at the age of 18. But last year, I shot for a Punjabi film which will be released this year and I will make my debut there."

Talking about the diva, Jannat has acted in shows such as Kashi - Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Matti Ki Banno, Phulwa, Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap, Siyaasat, Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Tu Aashiqui and so on. She was also a part of the movie Hitchki.