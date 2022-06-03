Karishma Sawant Reveals What Best Compliment For Her Is; Actress Feels Grateful To Be A Part Of YRKKH

Karishma Sawant is seen playing the role of Aarohi in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Recently, the actress revealed what best compliment for her is and revealed that she is different from the character she plays in the show.

Talking about her reel and real character, Karishma said that although she can relate with her character at a few areas i.e., she too is like Aarohi as she tries to pick herself up and move on from her past. Otherwise, she is very different from Aarohi.

About the best compliment, she said, "Whenever I come across my fans, they tell me that you're so quiet and calm, so different from how we see you on screen. I take that as a compliment because that's the impact my character has on the audience because of the way I have portrayed it. Lots of love to the audience."

She added, "The best compliment like I said above has to be when people who meet me in real life fail to digest that I'm so different from Aarohi. It has to be the best compliment for an actor because I portray something absolutely opposite to how I am."

Karishma feels lucky to be a part of the show. She said that she is grateful for being given a platform to do what she loves and added that she got the best what she could ask for after so many auditions and so much perseverance. She feels that the wait and patience were indeed worth it.

About fame, she always thought that she would be on cloud 9 once she got famous, but it's not like that as her approach toward things like fame has become very mature and she will never want fame get to her head. She added that she believes in simple living and finds her happiness in simplicity. Career-wise, she wants to only focus on personal growth and to give the audience her best.

(With IANS Inputs)