Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 PROMOS: Sriti Walks On Rope With Snake Around Neck; Rubina Asked To Kiss Frog

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the most-awaited shows on television. The celebrity contestants recently flew to Cape Town, South Africa. They had also shared videos and pictures with the host Rohit Shetty as they were all set to begin the show.

The celebrities have also been sharing fun pictures and reels on their social media post stunt, which is keeping their fans entertained. The channel recently shared a couple of promos and gave the glimpse of what the celebrities are going through as they perform stunt. Along with the some real dangerous tasks, some fun moments were also shared in the promos.

In one of the promos, Sriti Jha can be seen singing and doing stunts. She is seen carrying a crocodile with her bare hands and was also asked to kissed it. She is then seen walking on a rope with a snake around her neck. At the end of the video, she is seen falling into a water while doing an aerial stunt.Sriti's promo was shared by Colors TV and was captioned as, "Saanp ke hiss se, crocodile ke kiss tak, kaise karegi Sriti saare khatron ka saamna? 🔥"

Colors TV also shared a promo in which Rubina was asked to kiss a frog! The channel captioned the promo as, "Kya de paayegi Rubina kiss aur poori hogi frog ki wish? 😚. Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi jald hi sirf #Colors par! #KKK12."

In the video, Rohit Shetty is seen telling that someone looks like Abhinav Shukla (Rubina's husband) and he asks his men to bring it. Later, Rubina is seen screaming in fear and telling, "Papi nahi sir" and hides herself behind Nishant Bhatt while other contestants laugh seeing her. Rubina is seen trying to kiss the frog while 'Chumma Chumma' song plays in the background.

Apart from Sriti and Rubina, Chetna Pande, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann, Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhatt, Aneri Vajani, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh and Erika Packard will be seen showing off some of the daredevil stunts in the show.