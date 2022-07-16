Kuberan’s House: India’s Biggest Start-Up Showcase On Colors
Entrepreneurs all over India gear up as Kuberan's House, the first and one-of-its-kind firm dedicated to boosting the start-up industry, announces the launch of its new show Start-up Ka Baap. An unparalleled show that will present the most innovative and creative ideas from the depths of the country and leave their funding fate to a panel of India's iconic investors Produced by Divyaram Talkies Pvt Ltd And Tien Sher Entertainment and presented by Ease My Trip, Start-up Ka Baap will air only on Colors India SD and Colors India HD starting Mid- September.
Start-up
Ka
Baap
has
already
received
over
20k
applications
from
all
over
the
country.
It
is
anticipated
to
be
the
first
pan
India
television
show
that
is
dedicated
to
the
Indian
start-up
ecosystem.
It
is
garnering
the
attention
of
the
biggest
assembly
line
of
curated
start-ups
and
will
witness
the
presence
of
the
most
prominent
investors
in
the
fraternity
as
well.
The
creators
of
Kuberan's
House,
believe
that
Start-up
Ka
Baap
as
a
platform
will
be
a
boost
for
Indian
start-ups
and
is
expected
to
be
one
of
the
grand
celebrations
commemorating
the
booming
Indian
start-up
industry.
Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Sanjeev K Kumar, Co-Founder and Show Creative Director, Kuberan's House, said, "We are excited to have conceptualised a show that is innovative and dedicated solely to the start-up ecosystem. We are grateful to Viacom 18 for their support as our show will be aired on COLORS India SD and COLORS India HD part of their flagship channel, COLORS. The channel is known for delivering diverse content including non-fiction shows that engage and intrigue audiences across demographics, making it the ideal platform to launch our show. The preparations are ongoing smoothly and we have received over 20k applications pan India until now. It gives us immense joy to have received such a positive response from the industry. We are eagerly awaiting the launch of the show and are hoping it will be a success."
Start-up Ka Baap will provide a promising opportunity to all aspiring entrepreneurs who have an out-of-the-box idea and are seeking guidance to transform it into a reality. The application is open to all ideators and budding entrepreneurs from all sectors and industries.
Kuberan's House is a first-of-its-kind platform that helps source as well as showcase innovative start-up ideas across India. The firm also helps entrepreneurs secure investment from the best investors and venture capitalists in the country, helping each idea convert into a successful business venture. The organisation is the epitome of the 'Make in India' campaign in the truest sense!
If you feel your start-up idea could be a game-changer, then log on to https://kuberanshouse.com/ to pitch your idea.
About Kuberan's House
Kuberan's House, a first-of-its-kind platform to source, streamline and showcase innovative start-up ideas from across India will help entrepreneurs especially from tier 2 & tier 3 towns connect to the best venture capitalists/ investors from across the country, converting most of them into successful business ventures.
It's a unique initiative that creates opportunity, provides great exposure & visibility, profound mentorship, financial assistance for start-up ideators and companies, and makes their dreams into reality by encompassing the extension of the 'Make in India' vision.