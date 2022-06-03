Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj To Re-Enter After Few Months; His Re-Entry Will Be A La Mihir From KSBKBT: Report

Dheeraj Dhoopar's exit from Kundali Bhagya has been hitting the headlines since a while now. It is being said that the actor wants to explore new avenues and his parting with the makers has been mutual. It is also being said that Shakti Arora will be entering the show. Whether he would replace the actor or will be seen in a new character is not known yet.

As per latest report, Dheeraj apparently has not left the show as his exit is said to be temporary. He will be making his silver screen debut with a Punjabi movie which resulted in him bidding the show adieu.

A source was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, "It's just a break for now. He and the channel remain amicable about it. The plan is that he will return to the show eventually. Shakti Arora's track in the show is going to be temporary. But we know how uncertain TV is. For now, Shakti will just add drama to the entire upcoming plot as the show is set to take a leap of five years as well."

As per the report, Dheeraj will wrap the shoot of the show by June 5. He will be last seen on the show on June 9. However, he is expected to make a comeback in two to three months. Apparently, his entry will be like Mihir Virani.

The source concluded by saying, "His re-entry will be a la Mihir Virani from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi."

Kundali Bhagya: BREAKING! Dheeraj Dhoopar EXITS The Show; Shakti Arora To Play New Male Lead!

Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Preeta To Get Kidnapped; Is Ruhi AKA Sherlyn Exiting The Show?

It is being said that Dheeraj will soon start shooting for the film and he might also take paternity break as he is all set to welcome his first baby.