Kundali Bhagya's Sanjay Gagnani & Poonam Preet Postpone Their Wedding Reception Due To The Pandemic
Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani got married to Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani actress Poonam Preet last year in the month of November. The pre-wedding and wedding festivities were grand events that took place in Delhi in presence of their close family and friends. Sanjay was planning to have a full-fledged reception in Mumbai as he couldn't invite many of friends to his wedding held that was held in Delhi.
Sanjay told TOI that although all the preparations for his reception are done, he called off the reception as it is the need of the hour.
The actor was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "First of all, we had to take this decision as it was the need of the hour. Being someone who is followed by many, I have to set an example right where I myself act as a responsible citizen. The cases have been rising majorly and despite all the preparations done, we had to call this off."
Sanjay concluded by saying, "We will keep everyone posted about the dates changed but as of now I would request all my fans to stay safe and adhere to the current COVID protocols."