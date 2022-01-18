Pandya Store's Akshay Kharodia Slams ShiVi Fans For Spreading Negativity & Warns Them Of Strict Action

Pandya Store is one of the popular shows on television. Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik, who play the roles of Shiva and Raavi, enjoy massive fan-following. Recently, fans (claiming to be Shiva and Raavi-ShiVi fans) went overboard and blamed Simran for partying in Goa and not being responsible (as the actors of the show tested positive). They lashed out at her and she even received death and rape threats. This didn't go down well with the actress who said that she will file a cyber bullying case against the fans. Post this incident, Kanwar and Alice too condemned fans' act.

Now, Akshay Kharodia who plays the character of Dev in the show, broke his silence on the matter. He slammed ShiVi fans for trolling actors, spreading negativity, and warned them of strict action.

Akshay in his LIVE video, lashed out at ShiVi fans, who not only wrote cheap things about Simran, but also somewhere maligned Kanwar and Alice's names. He also mentioned in his LIVE video that Kanwar will never appreciate his fans doing such acts.



He said in his videos that the kids who are writing rubbish about actors, don't even know the world. They don't have any experience, which they, as actors, have. He added that they should stop the nonsense and concentrate on their school and studies. He even stated that because of their nonsense, their personal relationship gets affected.

Akshay also asked ShiVi fans to not make fun of COVID, as everyone, even who is at home are also getting infected with the virus. He asked them to respect their favourite actors and warned fans that if they complaint in cyber cell, they could track them, which might land them in trouble. He further added that instead of appreciating, supporting and motivating the actors, who are still out in this condition (pandemic) to entertain them day and night, they are giving them rape threats and are abusing them.

He concluded by saying, "If you guys like actors, it's good and it's your personal views, if you don't unfollow them. We don't need such fans, who spread negativity. One police complaint can make your life hell. If any actors get abusive comments, then we are not going to tolerate it and you will be jailed. So, please understand and stop this drama, stop fake fan clubs, stop insulting the actors and respect them."