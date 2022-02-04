Pandya Store's Kanwar Reacts To Fans Trending 'Shiva Loves Raavi'; Reveals He & Alice Have Shot For Rain Scene

Pandya Store is one of the popular shows on television. Viewers love Shiva and Raavi aka Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik's jodi in the show. Every time fans see something (good or bad) about the jodi in the show, they make it sure to trend it on social media. Recently, fans trended Shiva and Raavi on twitter with hashtag RaaviLovesShiva.

Regarding the sme Kanwar said that he is glad that fans shower so much love and support for them. He also revealed that they recently shot for a rain sequence, which will be a treat for ShiVi fans.

About the trend, Kanwar was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "It is great how fans go all out in showing their love and support for us whenever there is a track revolving around us, and when something interesting is happening with us. My heart is filled with gratitude and love for our fans, because they genuinely do love us so much. A lot of people might think a lot of things, but this is just love, and we've rightly earned it with hard work, so organic trends and support we get, I would always be thankful for it. It feels great."

Regarding the rain sequence, the actor said that it is a song sequence that the actors worked hard for the same and hoped that fans like it too!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karishma Sawant Reacts To Fans Wanting To See Aarohi & Neel Together

Karishma Tanna & Varun Bangera Look Adorable At Mehndi Ceremony; Couple To Get Married In A 5-Star Hotel

He concluded by saying, "It is a rain sequence that we show for and Alice did a wonderful job, our team did a wonderful job with getting the setup. We got drenched in rain all day long and we hope that our fans and Pandya Store viewers love it because they for sure are in for a visual treat, we worked really hard for the sequence."

Well, we are sure that fans will love this sequence of ShiVi too!