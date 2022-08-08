Rajeev Sen Shares Photo With Charu Asopa Amid Divorce Rumours, Actress Adds Sen To Her Name On Instagram

Charu Asopa and her husband Rajeev Sen’s marital woes have garnered a lot of headlines in recent weeks. The couple was contemplating divorce and had even given interviews against each other.

However, Charu recently posted a picture of herself wearing sindoor and now, Rajeev Sen posted a picture with Charu on his Instagram profile. This has left everyone confused regarding the duo’s relationship status. Take a look at the pic below:

It must be noted that Rajeev and Charu tied the knot in June 2019, after dating for four months. The couple became parents to a daughter last year. The rumours about trouble in their marriage first surfaced back in 2020. At the time, they had even unfollowed each other on social media and removed pictures of each other from their respective handles.

After briefly reuniting last year, Charu had spoken about her decision of ending marriage last month. In a blog entry, the actress had said, "I know people have a lot of questions about me, have doubts about me. Many are thinking I am wrong but I want to say that I am taking this decision after thinking about it for a long time. Mein kisi jaldbaazi mein ya emotional hoke yeh decision nahi le rahi hun apne poore hosh o awaz mein yeh faisla le rahi hun (I am not taking the decision in a hurry or emotionally. I am taking it consciously). It is not for me, it is for Ziana."

However now, there is buzz that they have patched up. TOI recently got in touch with Rajeev regarding the picture that he had posted and whether there are back together. He replied by saying, “For my latest post, the picture says it all.”

A few days ago, Rajeev had also posted a video from Charu’s residence and praised his estranged wife for taking “great care” of their daughter, who was not keeping well. He later even complimented her when she was seen in a red sari and called her look “beautiful”.

Charu, on the other hand, seems to have added Sen to her profile name on social media. On being quizzed about the same, the actress clarified, “I had never removed Sen, so the question of me adding it back doesn’t arise. Itna sab kuchh ho raha hota hai toh surname add karna aur drop karna kisi ke dimaag mein nahi aata (With so much happening in your life, adding or dropping a surname doesn’t occur to you).”