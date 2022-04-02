Shaheer Sheikh-Surbhi Jyoti’s Music Video’s BTS Pics Get LEAKED; Fans Discuss Their Steamy Romance

Popular TV actors Shaheer Sheikh and Surbhi Jyoti are all set to feature in a music video together. If reports are to be believed, their upcoming music video will be titled as 'Ve Tu'. Interestingly, some BTS pictures of Shaheer and Surbhi from the shoot of their upcoming music video are going viral on social media.

In the pictures, one can see Shaheer Sheikh holding a bouquet and hiding his face behind the same. On the other hand, Surbhi Jyoti is looking beautiful in a Christian wedding gown. In another still, Shaheer is seen sporting a white shirt and black waistcoat, while Surbhi looks ravishing in a colourful gown.

The report also suggests that the music video also stars Digangana Suryavanshi, and it is being produced by VYRL Punjabi and Jatinder Shah. The song has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. Well, Shaheer Sheikh and Surbhi Jyoti are looking amazing together, and their steamy romance has become a hot topic of discussion amongst the fans on Twitter. Let's have a look at the tweets-

veer73633808 "Can't wait For This MV. Looking Beautiful Together #ShaheerSheikh #SurbhiJyoti." SurbhiJ_Anjali "SurHeer's Hottest chemistry is coming to steal everyone hearts ❤!!! SurbhiJtweets Shaheer_S #SurbhiJyoti #ShaheerSheikh #VeTu #SuHeer." bestiieofakku "Hot & Aesthetically pleasing #ShaheerSheikh #SurbhiJyoti #VeTu." I_dont_slay "I'm not lying if I say they already took my breath away here. And pls look at that chotu looking Shaheer! He's probably going to be blind here #SurbhiJyoti #ShaheerSheikh #Vetu #SuHeer."

Talking about Shaheer Sheikh, the actor is currently seen in the Star Bharat show Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, alongside Hiba Nawab, Anuj Sachdeva and Kinshuk Vaidya. On the other hand, Surbhi Jyoti was last seen in Qubool Hai 2.0.

(Social media posts are unedited)