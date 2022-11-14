Shalin Bhanot Gets Relief From Punishment, Can Now Participate In Captaincy Tasks As His Ban Gets Lifted

Shalin Bhanot will reportedly be getting a pre-birthday gift as Bigg Boss has decided to lift the ban on his captaincy. According to sources, the actor will now be able to participate in the captaincy tasks henceforth and will be allowed to become the captain of the house if he wins the task. It must be noted that Shalin was nominated twice in a row and was banned by Bigg Boss from taking part in the captaincy task as long as he continued to be a contestant on the show.

For the unversed, Shalin had shoved Archana when she obstructed his path while he was attempting to carry luggage during an earlier captaincy task. This resulted in several contestants demanding his ouster from the show. While Shalin was not kicked out of the show, Bigg Boss decided to punish him by announcing that he will never be able to become the captain.

While Shalin’s punishment has been revoked, the remaining housemates are bracing up for this week’s captaincy task. In a promo shared by the makers, we see Tina Datta and Sajid Khan going up against each other in the captaincy race. Tina further accused Sajid of not picking her side and said, “half an hour before you promised me and now you have broken the promise.” Sajid then replied by saying, “No I haven't changed my mind.”

An irked Tina was further seen saying, “I have not come here to do time pass, this is straight groupism. They will only show their loyalty to each other and we don't exist at all." The promo also showed Tina, Sajid, Shalin, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Abdu Rozik discussing becoming captain this week.

The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Colors TV