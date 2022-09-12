Shatrughan Sinha Expresses Concern Over Health Of Raju Srivastava, Urges AIIMS To Release Health Bulletin

Shatrughan Sinha took to his social media account on Sunday to express his concerns over the health of Raju Srivastava. The veteran actor also urged AIIMS, Delhi to issue health bulletins for the comedian. It must be noted that Raju has been hospitalised for nearly a month now after he suffered cardiac arrest in August.

Shatrughan Sinha tweeted, "We are really concerned & worried about the ace actor, stand up comedian king, par excellence, self made man, a very fine human being #RajuSrivastava One can imagine the trauma his wife & family must be going through. It's very disappointing that he has been in hospital for a month now, at this young age with no positive response coming in.

He went on to add, “Appreciate, if the doctors/hospital would issue a fresh bulletin on his health status. Hope, wish & pray that he comes out of it soon. Everybody is praying for his smooth recovery." For the unversed, Raju experienced chest pain when he was exercising in his gym in Delhi. The 58-year-old was immediately rushed to the hospital where he later underwent angioplasty.

Last month, while Raju was on the ventilator, many rumours about his health started doing the rounds online. As a result, the comedian’s daughter Antara Srivastava issued a statement on his Instagram page and asked fans to only rely on statements made by the family. Antara revealed that her father was stable and recovering slowly. She thanked the doctors and requested everyone to continue praying for her father’s speedy recovery.

Raju Srivastava, who is best known for his stint on the first season of the stand-up show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, has also featured in several popular films including Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, Maine Pyar Kiya, Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya and Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon.