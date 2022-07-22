Sirf Tum: Raghav Tiwari Joins Vivian Dsena & Eisha Singh Starrer; Show To Take A Leap

Colors TV show Sirf Tum starring Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses for its ongoing track. Well, the show was earlier aired at 8 pm, but the channel shifted it to the 6 pm slot. Amidst all, the makers have now decided to introduce a time leap along with a new track. Let us tell you, handsome star Raghav Tiwari, who was last seen in Hamari wali Good News, has been roped in to play another male lead in Sirf Tum.

While speaking about his character, Raghav Tiwari told ETimes TV, "It's the entry of a new male lead. The show is taking a time leap and my character will be introduced opposite Suhani's (Eisha Singh) life. I play a happy-go-lucky guy, who tries to make everyone happy around him." He further stated that his character is very positive and layered.

Moreover, Raghav Tiwari doesn't bother about co-actors' tracks and he thinks about his character and how challenging it is. He prefers challenging characters to romance on screen. He feels that everything is uncertain in the TV industry. When asked about being overshadowed by Vivian Dsena, Raghav said, "I don't take that into account at all. The fate of a character is decided by the audience. There were four leads in HWGN. It's not necessary that if someone is established, a new guy can't enter. So, I don't believe in the concept of 'overshadowing', I just believe in giving my best. I don't think about anything else other than my performance. If the audience likes my track in Sirf Tum, I am sure I will get to explore more. So, it is inconsequential whether you join a show midway or come on board on day one. What really makes a difference, is your performance."



Talking about Sirf Tum, the show also stars Shalini Kapoor Sagar, Nimai Bali, Sanjay Batra, Eva Ahuja, Anil Dhawan, Puneett Chouksey, Kajal Pisal and others in key roles. The show is loosely based on the film Kabir Singh.