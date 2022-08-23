Vivian Dsena & Eisha Singh's Sirf Tum Goes Digital; Actors Share Their Excitement

Sirf Tum- Ek Anokhi Prem Kahani, is all set to embark on a new journey, as it goes digital. The show that stars Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh in the lead roles, will be aired on Voot.

In its all-new OTT avatar, the show promises to offer its audience a roller coaster ride as it highlights the nuances of a complicated love story between Ranveer and Suhani. While Ranveer is a very intriguing character with many shades to him, Suhani is your girl next door with a striking aura and strong personality.

Speaking on the development of the show, Vivian Dsena said, "Simply fresh and enthusiastic, this is how I feel coming on the floor again post the leap. Ranveer's character progression and new shade is what I have always had in mind post-Ranveer's heartbreak. I have been getting a lot of compliments on my new look and performance. They say hard work pays off and I am so grateful for my fans who have been like a strong pillar. My team informs me daily about their feedback and how they have been reacting from the first scene till date. I was flattered to know that both my hashtag and Sirf Tum hashtag are daily on the top trend not only in India but in many other countries as well. I have always believed in one thing- stay silent and let your work do the talking."

Eisha Singh said, "Essaying the character of Suhani has been personally challenging yet very fulfilling. I resonate with the character I portray to some extent and am excited about all that we have in store for the audience. I'm confident that the show will continue to keep the audience glued to their screens, in this new journey of ours on Voot."

In the upcoming episode, the audience can expect to see Suhani in a dilemma when her colleague, Dr Aditya (played by Raghav Tiwari) professes his love for her. While Suhani has Ranveer, who has his vices but is the love of her life, and on the other, she has Dr Aditya, who has all the qualities she would want in an ideal life partner.

Bigg Boss 16 Contestants List: Disha Parmar, Ankita Lokhande, Vivian & Others Approached For Salman's Show!

Bigg Boss 16: Rohit Shetty NOT Replacing Host Salman Khan

It has to be seen how Suhani tackles this complex situation- whether or not this would turn out to be a classic love triangle or will Ranveer and Suhani get back together?