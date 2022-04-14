Smart Jodi: Here’s What Vicky Jain Did With Ankita Lokhande On Their First Night AKA Suhaagrat; Watch Promo

Star Plus' new reality show Smart Jodi has been grabbing everyone's attention with its unique yet fun games for celebrity couples. The show doesn't have dull moments as it celebrates the beautiful bond of love between the couples. Let us tell you, the show has Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami, Bhagyashree-Himalaya Dassani, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma and other celebrity couples as contestants.

For the unversed, Rahul Mahajan and his wife Natalia have already been eliminated from the show. Amidst all, the promo of the upcoming episode of Smart Jodi is out. In the promo, Ankita Lokhande can be seen complaining about her husband Vicky Jain for doing something on their first night that one can never expect from a newly-married husband.

Shutterbugs Ask Arjun Bijlani To Get Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Married; Here's What Naagin Star Replied

Sidharth Shukla Spotted In Shehnaaz Gill's Picture With Her Grandparents; SidNaaz Fans Get Emotional

In conversation with Maniesh Paul, Vicky Jain said, "Suhagraat ho hi ni paai uss raat ko." Interestingly, Ankita Lokhande said that Vicky slept on their first night. She said, "Yeh so gaya!" The Pavitra Rishta actress further stated, "Taiyar hokar aayega ekdum mast." Her statements left everyone in splits.

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were in a relationship for a few years. They tied the knot on December 14, 2021 in Mumbai. Ankita has earlier said that Vicky stood by her side when her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in 2020. The actress was heartbroken and went through the toughest phase of her life during that period. But now, all is well and they give major couple goals to their fans!