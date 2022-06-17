Sriti Jha Reveals Why She Quit Kumkum Bhagya; Talks About Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 & Praises Rohit Shetty

Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia left everyone in shock by quitting their popular show Kumkum Bhagya. The duo had been a part of the show since its premiere in 2014. The duo surprised everyone by taking up other shows- While Shabir is doing Radha Mohan, Sriti is participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Recently, Sriti spoke about quitting the show and about doing Khatron Ke Khiladi. She was all praise for the host Rohit Shetty.

Talking about quitting Kumkum Bhagya, Sriti said that they had to move on for the story to move further. She added that there is no loss as she has gained a lot of friends in the show.

Sriti was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, "The story needed to move on, and it's moved on beautifully. It was for the well-being of the show but we had to move on because the story had to move on. It's doing so well and it's amazing to see that happening because I am very close to the people who are on the show right now and I am in touch with the team and everything. I gained so many friends so there's no loss out there."

Coming to Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, in the promo, Sriti was seen lifting the alligator and walking on a rope. Regarding the same, she said that picking up an alligator is not something that she expected to do in life, and to be able to do it without harming the animal was a challenge. She added that she was extremely fearful and it was quite bizarre.

Regarding slacklining, she said that she has been slacklining for more than a year now and she slackline regularly, so she told the team. She added that the team was incredibly nice and gave her an opportunity to slackline on camera. Sriti said that it was 'really really nice' of them to make space for her personal source of joy on the show.

Although Sriti is good in physical department as she is fit, she doesn't think she has an upper hand over her contestants. The actress said, "I cannot even explain how much of a lower hand I have if that is a term. I am not very brave, I am afraid of too many things, and I have too many inhibitions. So in that respect, I don't have an upper hand at all. This is a really bizarre show. It makes you do crazy stuff. There is no way you can prepare for these kinds of things. This is the preparation for the rest of your life I think."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 PROMOS: Sriti Walks On Rope With Snake Around Neck; Rubina Asked To Kiss Frog

KKK 12: Aneri Vajani Says She Became Pro At Doing Reptile Stunts But Couldn't Bear Shock Stunts

She said that she is not really eyeing the trophy at all, and is looking forward to having fun and doing what she does. She added that now she is making a connection with the incredible set of 13 people, she is just looking forward to them having a good day. She called all of them amazing and said that it's fun to see them win everything.

The actress was all praise for Rohit Shetty and concluded by saying, "Apart from being a guide and a mentor through this journey, he is also a man with an incredibly naughty sense of humour. So he does not leave out any opportunity to take a dig at any one of us. And when someone does a stunt really well, he actually really feels happy in the heart and feels proud. I really like seeing that. It's very endearing."