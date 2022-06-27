Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti: Raveena Tandon Wants To Be The 'Best Woman' At Mika Singh's Wedding

Star
Bharat
is
bringing
us
the
most
important
journey
of
Mika
Singh's
life
where
he
is
on
a
mission
to
find
his
life
partner.
With
the
beautiful
remaining
contestants,
the
challenge
seems
bigger
than
ever.
To
aid
him
in
this
process
Raveena
Tandon
is
here!
Mika
Singh
had
expressed
to
the
production,
before
the
start
of
the
show,
that
he
wants
a
girl
like
Raveena
Tandon
as
his
'Vohti'.
Raveena
Tandon
is
a
force
to
be
reckoned
with
and
is
known
for
her
exceptional
work
ethic.
Raveena
said,
"I
am
here
to
help
Mika
Singh
find
his
'Vohti'
and
I
hope
I
get
to
be
the
'Best
Woman'
at
his
wedding.
The
concept
of
'Swayamvar'
has
always
been
fascinating
to
me
as
it
gave
the
women
a
chance
to
have
a
say
in
their
marriage,
back
in
the
old
days.
I
am
happy
that
Mika
Singh
chose
this
way
to
find
himself
a
life
partner.
And,
I
am
here
to
seek
out
the
best
of
the
best
for
Mika
Singh.
I
am
excited
to
be
a
part
of
'Swayamvar
-
Mika
Di
Vohti'
and
my
only
wish
is
that
both
Mika
and
his
'Vohti'
give
each
other
the
time
to
understand
as
it's
very
crucial."
An
SOL
Production,
'Swayamvar
-
Mika
Di
Vohti' is
here
to
make
us
fall
in
love
again,
along
with
Mika
Singh
and
his
'Vohti'.
Our
favourite
Raveena
Tandon
will
be
seen
helping
him
out
with
this
important
task
of
finding
a
good
match
for
Mika.
What
tasks
and
challenges
will
Raveena
Tandon
give
our
beautiful
contestants?
To
find
out,
tune
in
to
tonight's
episode
of
'Swayamvar
-
Mika
Di
Vohti',
every
Monday
to
Friday
at
8
PM,
only
on
Star
Bharat!