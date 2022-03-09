Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra Go On A Special Dinner Date; Pictures Go Viral

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been giving major relationship goals to their fans by flaunting their strong bond of love with each other. The duo is often spotted together in the city and leave paparazzi amazed with their adorable chemistry. Let us tell you, Karan and Tejasswi get very little time to spend with each other due to their busy schedule.

After Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash immediately joined the cast of Naagin 6 and has been busy working for the same since then. Karan often visits the sets to meet his ladylove. Amidst all, the Bigg Boss 15's lovebirds recently went on a special dinner date.

Tejasswi Prakash shared a cute video on her Instagram stories, in which her beau Karan Kundrra can be seen getting cosy with her on a dinner date. He is looking dapper in a beige colour shirt, while Tejasswi looks elegant in a red top. We must say that they look amazing together, and fans can't stop gushing over their chemistry.

For the unversed, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were recently seen in the music video 'Rula Deti Hai'. The song is getting a positive response from the masses and fans are just loving their electrifying chemistry. Talking about the couple, they are currently taking time to explore their bond in the outside world. Their parents have already said 'Yes' to their relationship. Hence, fans are eager to know when they will get married.