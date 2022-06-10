Tejasswi Prakash’s Birthday Celebration With Paparazzi In Goa Will Leave TejRan Fans Amused; See Pics

Popular TV actress Tejasswi Prakash turned 29 today and to celebrate her birthday, the diva went to Goa with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. Ever since the couple went to the state of beaches, their fans have been waiting to see her birthday celebration pictures on social media. Let us tell you, Tejasswi and Karan have gone to Goa to avoid paps, however, they followed them there as well.

Interestingly, the paparazzi brought a cake for the birthday girl and celebrated Tejasswi Prakash's 29th birthday at the midnight. They appeared together outside the hotel. Teja cut a cake and her beau Karan cheered for her. The pictures of her midnight birthday celebration are going viral on social media.

In the pictures, Tejasswi Prakash is looking hot in a black crop top and bottoms. Tejasswi and Karan kissed each other on the cheek while cutting cake. After all, this is Teja's first birthday with Kundrra as her boyfriend.

After cutting the cake, the couple went on a bike ride together. Looks like Karan Kundrra will not leave any stone unturned to make his ladylove's birthday special for her as well as for her fans. Let us tell you, they will be seen together again hosting Dance Deewane Juniors.

TejRan fans are eagerly waiting to watch the special moment on the small screen this weekend. Talking about their love story, the duo came closer to each other in Bigg Boss 15. After the show, Tejasswi and Karan started working on Naagin 6 and Lock Upp respectively. Currently, the handsome hunk is hosting Dance Deewane Juniors.

We must say they are made for each other, and fans want them to stay together forever.

Filmibeat wishes Tejasswi Prakash a very happy birthday!