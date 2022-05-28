The Kapil Sharma Show’s Archana Puran Singh Says ‘Reality TV Changed My Career For Good’

Archana Puran Singh, who is currently seen on The Kapil Sharma Show has been impressing fans with her electrifying laughter and amazing screen presence. Archana has featured in several Bollywood films. She is one of the best female actresses whose comic timing is on point.

In her 40-year-long career, she impressed everyone with her comedy skills in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, De Dana Dan, Mohabbatein and so on. Apart from that, she made her mark on television by judging comedy shows such as Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show and so on. She feels that her life changed after she started working on TV.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Archana Puran Singh said, "Life is going great. Good work is happening and I am on screen almost throughout the year. Reality TV changed my career for good, you can say I am laughing my way to work as I am getting to be part of the best comedy shows in a big way. What else could I have asked for meri toh lottery hai (smiles)!"

Let us tell you, The Kapil Sharma Show will go on a break soon, and the actress will be back judging India's Laughter Champion. She feels blessed that she has survived in the industry for many years. "Now, I realise that maybe I couldn't reach those heights then but managed to sustain and do quite well for myself in the long run," Archana Puran Singh added.

Talking about Archana Puran Singh, she played key roles in films such as Nikaah, Jalwa, Who Phir Aayegi, Aaj Ke Angaarey, Ladaai, Agneepath, Saudagar, Shola Aur Shabnam, Raja Hindustani, Bade Dilwala and so on.