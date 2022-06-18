TMKOC: Rakhi Vijan To Replace Disha Vakani As New Dayaben In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Ever since Asit Kumar Modi revealed that Disha Vakani won't be returning to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after the birth of her son, fans are curious to know who will be the new Dayaben of the show. Well, the makers are currently auditioning several actresses to find a suitable face for the iconic role of Dayaben.

Amidst all, a report published in Bollywood Life suggests that Rakhi Vijan has been approached to play Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The report further suggests that Rakhi is quite popular for her comic timing and TV shows such as Hum Paanch and Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo. Hence, she has been approached to play Disha Vakani's popular character in TMKOC.

However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Talking about Rakhi Vijan, she has also acted in TV shows such as Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Gangaa, Meri Durga, Naagin 4 and so on. Apart from TV shows, Rakhi Vijan has also acted in movies such as Krrish 3, Golmaal Returns, Thank You and many others.

Coming back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the show has witnessed several exits in the past few months. For the unversed, Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta and many others bid adieu to the show. Let us tell you, TMKOC is the longest-running sitcom in India. After this report, fans are eagerly waiting for an official confirmation from the makers.