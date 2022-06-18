TMKOC: Rakhi Vijan To Replace Disha Vakani As New Dayaben In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Ever
since
Asit
Kumar
Modi
revealed
that
Disha
Vakani
won't
be
returning
to
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
after
the
birth
of
her
son,
fans
are
curious
to
know
who
will
be
the
new
Dayaben
of
the
show.
Well,
the
makers
are
currently
auditioning
several
actresses
to
find
a
suitable
face
for
the
iconic
role
of
Dayaben.
Amidst
all,
a
report
published
in
Bollywood
Life
suggests
that
Rakhi
Vijan
has
been
approached
to
play
Dayaben
in
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah.
The
report
further
suggests
that
Rakhi
is
quite
popular
for
her
comic
timing
and
TV
shows
such
as
Hum
Paanch
and
Sajan
Re
Phir
Jhoot
Mat
Bolo.
Hence,
she
has
been
approached
to
play
Disha
Vakani's
popular
character
in
TMKOC.
However,
there
is
no
official
confirmation
about
the
same.
Talking
about
Rakhi
Vijan,
she
has
also
acted
in
TV
shows
such
as
Jassi
Jaissi
Koi
Nahin,
Gangaa,
Meri
Durga,
Naagin
4
and
so
on.
Apart
from
TV
shows,
Rakhi
Vijan
has
also
acted
in
movies
such
as
Krrish
3,
Golmaal
Returns,
Thank
You
and
many
others.
Coming
back
to
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah,
the
show
has
witnessed
several
exits
in
the
past
few
months.
For
the
unversed,
Shailesh
Lodha,
Neha
Mehta
and
many
others
bid
adieu
to
the
show.
Let
us
tell
you,
TMKOC
is
the
longest-running
sitcom
in
India.
After
this
report,
fans
are
eagerly
waiting
for
an
official
confirmation
from
the
makers.