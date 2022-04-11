Waseem Mushtaq Quits Sasural Simar Ka 2 For Spy Bahu; Actor To be Seen In Grey Role In Sana-Sehban's Show

Waseem Mushtaq has quit Sasural Simar Ka 2 as he felt that his character has lost its relevance in the show. The actor has taken up new project Spy Bahu, in which he will be seen playing a grey role.

Confirming his exit from SSK 2, Waseem was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Yes, it's true that I have quit SSK 2. I shot my last episode a couple of days ago. The major issue was that my character lost its relevance in the storyline and there was no scope for me to perform. I didn't want to sit in a corner and do nothing on the show. The makers had finalised a big star cast, as the show was originally made for an hour, which was reduced to half an hour. It was getting difficult for them to manage every actor. I had a discussion with the makers. Though they wanted me to stay back, I had to move on to do something better."



He said that as an actor he has to be a bit selfish. Waseem added that fortunately, he was offered Spy Bahu around that time and mentioned that it is an important character.

Talking about his negative role in Spy Bahu, Waseem said, "My character was way too positive and I was bored of playing a goody-two-shoes. The new one has grey shades and is more real."

When asked if he is certain that his track in Spy Bahu will live up to his expectations, he said that in his 11-year experience, he understood that one can't predict the fate of a TV show. He said that it starts on a certain note, but the storyline changes in two weeks on the basis of the ratings, which at the end of the day mean everything.

But as an actor he is particular about the character that he is playing and he feels that he is getting to do something different and he goes for it! Since he liked the graph of the character, he took up the show and is not bothered about the ratings. He concluded by saying that he is more concerned about what he is doing on a show.

Spy Bahu stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim, who play the roles of Sejal and Yohan. Sejal is recruited by a senior intelligence officer to spy on a man named Yohan and his family, who is a suspected terrorist.