Waseem Mushtaq Quits Sasural Simar Ka 2 For Spy Bahu; Actor To be Seen In Grey Role In Sana-Sehban's Show
Waseem Mushtaq has quit Sasural Simar Ka 2 as he felt that his character has lost its relevance in the show. The actor has taken up new project Spy Bahu, in which he will be seen playing a grey role.
Confirming
his
exit
from
SSK
2,
Waseem
was
quoted
by
Times
Of
India
as
saying,
"Yes,
it's
true
that
I
have
quit
SSK
2.
I
shot
my
last
episode
a
couple
of
days
ago.
The
major
issue
was
that
my
character
lost
its
relevance
in
the
storyline
and
there
was
no
scope
for
me
to
perform.
I
didn't
want
to
sit
in
a
corner
and
do
nothing
on
the
show.
The
makers
had
finalised
a
big
star
cast,
as
the
show
was
originally
made
for
an
hour,
which
was
reduced
to
half
an
hour.
It
was
getting
difficult
for
them
to
manage
every
actor.
I
had
a
discussion
with
the
makers.
Though
they
wanted
me
to
stay
back,
I
had
to
move
on
to
do
something
better."
He said that as an actor he has to be a bit selfish. Waseem added that fortunately, he was offered Spy Bahu around that time and mentioned that it is an important character.
Talking about his negative role in Spy Bahu, Waseem said, "My character was way too positive and I was bored of playing a goody-two-shoes. The new one has grey shades and is more real."
When asked if he is certain that his track in Spy Bahu will live up to his expectations, he said that in his 11-year experience, he understood that one can't predict the fate of a TV show. He said that it starts on a certain note, but the storyline changes in two weeks on the basis of the ratings, which at the end of the day mean everything.
But as an actor he is particular about the character that he is playing and he feels that he is getting to do something different and he goes for it! Since he liked the graph of the character, he took up the show and is not bothered about the ratings. He concluded by saying that he is more concerned about what he is doing on a show.
Bepannaah's Aaryaa Sharma To Reunite With Sehban Azim & Parineeta Borthakur In Spy Bahu
Bhagya Lakshmi: Aishwarya Says It Was Dream Come True To Bag Ekta's Show; Shares Whom She's Closest To On Sets
Spy Bahu stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim, who play the roles of Sejal and Yohan. Sejal is recruited by a senior intelligence officer to spy on a man named Yohan and his family, who is a suspected terrorist.