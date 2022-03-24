Bepannaah's Aaryaa Sharma To Reunite With Sehban Azim & Parineeta Borthakur In Spy Bahu

Colors' Spy Bahu has been grabbing headlines for its unique story and star cast. The show stars Sehban Azim and Sana Sayyad, who play the roles of Yohaan and Sejal. It is the story of Sejal, who play the role of spy and is appointed to keep an eye on Yohaan, who belongs to a very rich family.

According to Times Of India report, Aaryaa Sharma, who was seen in Bepannaah with Sehban, will be reuniting with him in the show. The actress will be playing the role of Yohaan aka Sehban's mother Aarti Nanda in the show. As per the report, her character will be shown in flashback since she is dead in the show.

In Bepannaah, Aarya shared screen space with Parineeta and Sehban, while Parineeta played Harshad Chopda's mother, Aaryaa played Sehban's mother-in-law in the show. Aaryaa is excited to work with them again.

When Aaryaa was asked about her entry, she confirmed the same to the leading daily and said, "Yes, I am doing Spy Bahu, but at this moment I won't be able to reveal much about my role in the show. I'm looking forward to working with Sehban and Parineeta yet again. In Bepannaah, I had played Sehban's mother-in-law and in Spy Bahu he will be seen playing the role of my son."

Apart from television shows, Aaryaa is all set to make her Bollywood Debut with Laal Singh Chaddha. Talking about her film's shooting experience, the actress concluded by saying, "Working on the films has been a dream come true. He is such a perfection seeker. His professionalism and his skills that match his desire to make a good film together with his team is applause-worthy. I wish and dream to work with Aamir Sir again in future projects. I hope my wish comes true again. I am eternally thankful to the universe for providing me this opportunity to be a part of this beautiful film."