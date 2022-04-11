Bhagya Lakshmi: Aishwarya Says It Was Dream Come True To Bag Ekta's Show; Shares Whom She's Closest To On Sets

Bhagya Lakshmi has been getting decent ratings and is one of the top shows on Zee TV. Aishwarya Khare, who plays the role of Lakshmi Rishi Oberoi has impressed audience and her chemistry with Rohan Suchanti is also being loved by fans. Recently, while talking to Tellychakkar, Aishwarya spoke about bagging the show and with whom she is closest on the sets.

Talking about what made her take up the role, Aishwarya said that when she was offered the role, one thing that she could connect to was that Lakshmi was very soft-spoken, because even in real life, she too is very polite and soft-spoken. The actress added that she had bagged the role by giving an audition and a few mock tests. She said that it was not very difficult as the dialogues were very soft and polite.

On bagging Ekta's show, she said it's a dream come true. The actress was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "A person who dreams to become an actor dreams to work with Balaji. When I decided to become an actor, I also dreamt of working with Ekta Kapoor as we all have grown up seeing her shows. It was a dream come true moment."

She said that there wasn't any pressure as such because her team was so good and they never made her feel it. She added that the only pressure was that she had to be good at her job and give her 100 percent. The actress said that she didn't want to make any mistakes, so the pressure was from within and not outside.

Further, when asked who was closest to her on the sets, she said, "There are three people I am very close to: Akansha, who is our creative head; Smita Ma'am (Neelam), and Rohit. I am actually close to everyone as we all bond like a family, but yes, these three are close to me. I can't name anyone in particular. Munera and Mansi are like my sisters. The relationship we share is so special."

Aishwarya concluded by saying that off sets they mostly talk or make some reels and they have fun on the sets also so much that they don't realise how time has passed by.