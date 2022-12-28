Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi & Randeep Rai Dating Each Other? Actor Breaks Silence

Randeep Says He Don’t Care About Rumours

Talking about the rumours, Randeep told HT, "I don't care much about the rumours. I don't think much about them or invest my time explaining because they are never going to stop. Once you're a public face, people talk about you, they want to know more about you as a person and your personal life. Few things that come out will be true and the rest will be just that - rumours!"

Randeep-Shivangi Are Just ‘Good Friends’

Earlier this month, there was a buzz that Shivangi and Randeep have been dating each other for the last three months. Even back then, they denied it and stated that they are just 'good friends'.

After Breakup With Mohsin, YRKKH Fame Shivangi Joshi Now Dating Balika Vadhu Co-Star Randeep Rai?

Randeep Is Currently Focusing On His Career

Randeep further said, "At this stage, I am only focusing on my career, especially on doing a lot of work - be it television, the web, or films. I want to do really good projects without wasting any more time. Earlier, I was choosy about offers but now I feel, no matter what the project is, if you add your own masala to it you can create something interesting and it can be great. My goal is just to be a successful actor, and a good performer."

Randeep’s Reunion With Ashi Singh In Meet

Randeep recently joined the cast of ZEE TV's Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. It is just a special appearance and he's seen playing a negative role in the show. Interestingly, Meet marks his reunion with his Ye Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai co-star Ashi Singh and their fans are loving the track.

Randeep-Shivangi’s Balika Vadhu

Coming back to Randeep and Shivangi, the duo first met each other on the sets of Balika Vadhu 2 last year. They played the lead roles of Anand and Anandi. While the show failed to make a mark on the TRP charts and ended after airing for a few months, fans loved their onscreen chemistry.