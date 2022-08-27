YRKKH: Harshad Chopda Reveals Why The Leap Is Important; Says He's Grateful To Audience For Loving The Show
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
is
one
of
the
longest-running
and
most-loved
shows
on
television.
The
show
that
stars
Harshad
Chopda
and
Pranali
Rathod
in
the
lead
roles
took
a
leap
recently
and
producer
Rajan
Shahi
had
said
that
audience
will
get
to
watch
Akshara
(Pranali)
and
Abhi's
(Harshad)
unique
story.
Recently, Rajan Shahi and Harshad spoke about the leap and revealed why it is important.
Talking
about
the
leap,
the
producer
said
that
they
were
inspired
by
Harshad
and
Pranali's
dedication
and
passion
to
create
this
magical
new
beginning.
He was quoted by India Forums as saying, "We were inspired by Harshad and Pranali's dedication and passion to create this magical new beginning. As this show has been called God's own show, every department of Directors Kut Production has worked hard."
On the other hand, Harshad said that the leap was important to keep the interest alive and take the story to next level. He also thanked audience for constantly loving the show.
Harshad concluded by saying, "The new journey will surely be engaging. To keep the interest alive and take the story to another level, leap is important. The new track will surely make audiences take more interest. I am grateful to audiences for constantly loving the show. I give my best daily and enjoy my role."
As the audience are aware post leap, Abhi and Akshu have parted ways and the upcoming track revolves around how the duo reunite.
Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.