      YRKKH: Harshad Chopda Reveals Why The Leap Is Important; Says He's Grateful To Audience For Loving The Show

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running and most-loved shows on television. The show that stars Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the lead roles took a leap recently and producer Rajan Shahi had said that audience will get to watch Akshara (Pranali) and Abhi's (Harshad) unique story.
      Recently, Rajan Shahi and Harshad spoke about the leap and revealed why it is important.

      Talking about the leap, the producer said that they were inspired by Harshad and Pranali's dedication and passion to create this magical new beginning.

      He was quoted by India Forums as saying, "We were inspired by Harshad and Pranali's dedication and passion to create this magical new beginning. As this show has been called God's own show, every department of Directors Kut Production has worked hard."

      On the other hand, Harshad said that the leap was important to keep the interest alive and take the story to next level. He also thanked audience for constantly loving the show.

      Harshad concluded by saying, "The new journey will surely be engaging. To keep the interest alive and take the story to another level, leap is important. The new track will surely make audiences take more interest. I am grateful to audiences for constantly loving the show. I give my best daily and enjoy my role."

      As the audience are aware post leap, Abhi and Akshu have parted ways and the upcoming track revolves around how the duo reunite.

      Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

      Story first published: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 16:33 [IST]
