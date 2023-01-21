Bigg Boss 16: Astrologer Sent In BB House Trolled For Liking NSFW Post, People Say ‘Koi Dhang Ka Banda…’
Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
As
Colors
TV's
controversial
reality
show
will
end
soon,
astrologer
Saurish
Sharma
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
house
in
last
night's
(January
20)
episode.
While
he
left
Shiv
Thakare,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
and
Tina
Datta
among
other
contestants
surprised
by
his
predictions,
social
media
users
have
been
trolling
him
ever
since
the
episode
was
aired.
He's
being
trolled
for
liking
an
NSFW
post
on
his
alleged
Twitter
account.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
The
official
handle
of
Colors
TV
mentioned
his
Twitter
profile
in
one
of
the
posts
related
to
his
entry
in
Bigg
Boss
16
entry.
Netizens
checked
his
account
and
found
the
post
in
the
'Likes'
section.
Not
just
that,
Bigg
Boss
16
fans
are
also
accusing
him
of
delivering
the
script
given
by
the
makers
in
front
of
housemates.
The
Khabri,
the
popular
Twitter
handle
that
shares
updates
related
to
the
reality
show,
too
posted
a
tweet
about
Saurish
and
wrote,
"The
astrologer
sent
inside
is
@Saurish6.
Just
check
his
likes
and
following
section."
Also,
some
Twitter
users
are
saying
that
this
might
be
a
fake
account.
Saurish
is
yet
to
react
to
it.
Hence,
even
we
can't
confirm
if
it's
his
real
Twitter
profile.
WHO
IS
SAURISH
SHARMA?
Saurish
Sharma
is
an
astrologer
and
Vastu
expert
by
profession
and
has
over
27.4k
followers
on
Instagram.
Interestingly,
he's
seen
posing
with
many
popular
celebrities
in
the
pictures,
including
Ekta
Kapoor,
Isha
Kopiker,
Mohit
Malik,
Rashami
Desai,
and
Emraan
Hashmi.
Several
well-known
names
like
Devoleena
Bhattacharjee,
Sharadh
Malhotra,
and
Nishant
Singh
Malkhani
among
others
are
following
him
on
Instagram.
