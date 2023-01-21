Bigg Boss 16: Astrologer Sent In BB House Trolled For Liking NSFW Post, People Say ‘Koi Dhang Ka Banda…’

Bigg Boss 16 update: In last night’s (January 20) episode of Salman Khan’s controversial reality show, astrologer Saurish Sharma entered the Bigg Boss house and predicted the future of Shiv Thakare and other contestants.

As Colors TV's controversial reality show will end soon, astrologer Saurish Sharma entered the Bigg Boss house in last night's (January 20) episode.

While he left Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Tina Datta among other contestants surprised by his predictions, social media users have been trolling him ever since the episode was aired.

He's being trolled for liking an NSFW post on his alleged Twitter account. Yes, you read that right! The official handle of Colors TV mentioned his Twitter profile in one of the posts related to his entry in Bigg Boss 16 entry. Netizens checked his account and found the post in the 'Likes' section.

Take a look at the post here:

Not just that, Bigg Boss 16 fans are also accusing him of delivering the script given by the makers in front of housemates. The Khabri, the popular Twitter handle that shares updates related to the reality show, too posted a tweet about Saurish and wrote, "The astrologer sent inside is @Saurish6. Just check his likes and following section."

The astrologer sent inside is @Saurish6

Just check his likes and following section🤦 https://t.co/vY2NlOIZqR — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 20, 2023

After scanning the profile, social media users trolled him. Reacting to it, a Twitter user wrote, "Kaise kaise ko bulawa aa jata hai Bigg boss me."

Another social media user tweeted, "should've marked this NSFW lol"

A third comment read, "Koi dhang ka banda bhej dete yrr"

Here are the reactions:

Also, some Twitter users are saying that this might be a fake account. Saurish is yet to react to it. Hence, even we can't confirm if it's his real Twitter profile.

WHO IS SAURISH SHARMA?

Saurish Sharma is an astrologer and Vastu expert by profession and has over 27.4k followers on Instagram. Interestingly, he's seen posing with many popular celebrities in the pictures, including Ekta Kapoor, Isha Kopiker, Mohit Malik, Rashami Desai, and Emraan Hashmi. Several well-known names like Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sharadh Malhotra, and Nishant Singh Malkhani among others are following him on Instagram.

DISCLAIMER: The particular article is a compilation of thoughts shared by social media users on the subject. Ideas expressed do not reflect the view of Filmibeat.