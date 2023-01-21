Bigg Boss 16: Not Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ekta Kapoor Signs THIS Contestant For Love S*x Aur Dhokha 2?
Bigg Boss 16 Update: As revealed earlier, producer Ekta Kapoor will be entering the Bigg Boss house to announce the sequel to Dibakar Bannerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha and she might offer a role to one of the contestants.
Bigg
Boss
16:
Host
Salman
Khan
is
set
to
entertain
viewers
tonight
(January
21)
with
another
spicy
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
As
per
the
buzz,
after
this
weekend,
he'll
be
taking
a
break
from
Bigg
Boss
for
two
weeks
and
Farah
Khan
will
replace
him
as
the
host.
However,
he'll
be
back
in
the
grand
finale
which
is
slated
to
be
held
on
February
12.
As
shown
in
the
latest
promos,
Salman
will
be
seen
bashing
Tina
Datta
once
again
for
a
conversation
with
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
where
she
accused
Shalin
Bhanot
of
asking
for
something
very
'cheap'
from
her.
On
the
other
hand,
former
contestants
Sajid
Khan
and
Abdu
Rozik
too
will
interact
with
Salman
on
stage.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
We're
talking
about
Choti
Sarrdaarni
star
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia.
According
to
an
India
Today
report,
Ekta
will
be
seen
entering
the
Bigg
Boss
house
soon
and
she'll
sign
Nimrit
for
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2.
Nimrit
To
Make
Her
Bollywood
Debut
With
LSD
2?
Revealing
the
same,
a
source
informed
the
portal,
"Ekta
will
be
seen
on
Bigg
Boss
16
today.
She
will
be
entering
the
show
to
sign
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
for
her
film,
LSD
2.
The
actress's
Bollywood
debut
film
will
be
with
Kapoor." However,
an
official
announcement
is
still
awaited.
Looks
like
Ekta
has
already
shot
for
her
Bigg
Boss
segment
as
she
took
to
social
media
a
few
hours
ago
and
officially
announced
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2.
Posting
a
video
on
Instagram,
she
wrote,
"Fave
franchise
begins
prep
#lsd2."
LSD
2
Story
Based
On
Bigg
Boss
As
revealed
earlier,
Ekta
Kapoor
will
be
seen
announcing
Love
Sex
Dekhokha
2
on
Bigg
Boss
16
as
one
of
the
stories
in
the
anthology
is
said
to
be
based
on
a
reality
show
similar
to
Bigg
Boss.
Well,
that
sounds
interesting!
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
Wins
Ticket
To
Finale
Week
In
a
recent
episode,
Nimrit
became
the
first
Bigg
Boss
16
contestant
to
reach
the
finale
week
by
winning
the
Ticket
To
Finale
Week
task
against
Shiv
Thakare.
Now,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
if
she'll
walk
away
with
the
winner's
trophy
or
not.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!