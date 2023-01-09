Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare’s Mother Shares A Special Message For Him; Showers Love On Nimrit, Abdu Rozik

Bigg
Boss
16,
which
is
known
for
its
intense
and
ugly
fights,
is
set
to
witness
some
heartwarming
moments
as
the
popular
reality
show
is
set
to
have
a
family
week.
This
week,
the
housemates' family
members
will
be
entering
the
house
to
support
their
loved
ones.
Amid
this,
Shiv
Thakare's
mother
has
been
making
the
headlines
as
she
will
be
entering
the
BB
house
tonight
and
his
massive
fan
following
is
over
the
moon
over
the
mother-son
duo.
To
note,
Shiv's
mother
will
be
in
the
house
for
a
couple
of
hours.
As
per
the
recent
promo,
Shiv
was
seen
getting
emotional
as
he
saw
his
mother
entering
the
BB
house.
It
was
a
heartwarming
moment
when
his
mother
came
and
hug
him
and
it
did
make
us
go
aww.
Interestingly,
Shiv's
mother
had
a
special
message
for
him
on
the
show.
She
told
him
that
he
shouldn't
cry
and
just
focus
on
winning
Bigg
Boss
16.
Shiv's
mother
said,
"Acha
khel
raha
hai
tu.
Rona
nahi,
rone
ke
liye
nahi
aaya
hai
tu.
Kis
liye
aaya
hai,
jeetne
ke
liye".
Shiv
was
undoubtedly
over
the
moon
hugging
his
mom
after
a
long
time.
On
the
other
hand,
Shiv's
aayi
was
seen
showering
immense
love
on
Abdu
and
it
melted
our
hearts.
She
was
also
seen
singing
praises
for
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
said,
"Nimrit,
bahut
samajhdaar
beti
hai
meri.
Tu
acha
khel
rahi,
bahar
ki
chinta
mat
karna".
Take
a
look
at
Shiv's
mother's
message
for
him:
Apart
from
Shiv's
mother,
Sajid
Khan's
sister
Farah
Khan
had
also
entered
Bigg
Boss
16
to
support
the
filmmaker.
She
was
all
praises
for
Shiv,
MC
Stan
and
Abdu
and
called
them
her
brothers.
Besides,
Farah
even
heaped
praises
for
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
called
her
Deepika
Padukone
of
the
BB
house.