Bigg Boss 16: Fans Slam Nimrit & Mandali For Claiming Sumbul Is Playing a Victim Card Post Nomination
The nomination task on Bigg Boss 16 has changed the game for mandali. And while Shiv Thakare, MC Stan & Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have claimed that Sumbul Touqeer Khan is playing the victim card, fans seem to be disappointed
Bigg
Boss
16
witnessed
a
massive
twist
recently
with
the
last
nomination
task
of
the
season
wherein
the
contestants
had
to
decide
their
fate.
And
much
to
everyone's
surprise,
it
was
the
mandali
that
got
nominated.
Yes,
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan,
Shiv
Thakare
and
MC
Stan
have
been
nominated
for
eviction
this
week.
While
as
per
Bigg
Boss
the
trio
was
nominated
as
Sumbul
took
the
maximum
time
to
complete
the
task.
Ever
since
then,
while
Sumbul
has
been
heartbroken,
Shiv,
MC
Stan
and
Sumbul
have
claimed
that
the
Imlie
actress
has
been
playing
the
victim
card
and
isn't
pleased
with
her
behaviour.
But
the
netizens
seem
to
be
quite
disappointed
with
the
mandali's
remark
towards
Sumbul.
Reacting
to
the
mandali's
claim,
a
Twitter
user
wrote,
"Victim
card???
Really???
If
she
would
play
the
victim
there
wouldn't
be
any
competition
for
the
trophy.She
always
believed
in
feminism
&
refused
to
play
any
card
to
get
sympathy.
Iske
baad
log
to
rone
pe
bhi
darege
k
koi
judge
na
krle".
Another
user
took
a
jibe
at
Nimrit
and
wrote,
"Victimcard
play
karne
k
liye
nimrit
hey
sumbul
k
samne
mat
bolo
nimrit
shalin
victimcard
play
kar
yeha
tak
aaya
hey
i
don't
see
nimrit
kab
hoi
nominate
if
she
is
nominate
then
she
is
already
went
to
house
but
kitna
favour
nimrit
ne
kuch
nhi
kiya
hey
show
me".
One
of
the
Twitter
user
tweeted,
"The
way
#Nimrit
blaming
#Sumbul
behind
her
back
shows
her
real
friendship!".
Meanwhile,
as
Sumbul,
MC
Stan
and
Shiv
are
in
the
danger
zone
this
week,
speculations
are
rife
about
who
will
get
eliminated.
On
the
other
hand,
there
are
reports
that
Sumbul's
rumoured
beau
Fahmaan
Khan
is
planning
a
special
surprise
to
welcome
her
post
her
stint
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
He
will
reportedly
be
taking
a
short
break
from
the
shooting
for
Pyar
Ke
Saat
Vachan
Dharampatnii
to
spend
time
with
Sumbul.
On
the
other
hand,
he
is
also
reportedly
planning
a
special
dinner
for
the
Imlie
actress
wherein
she
can
enjoy
her
favourite
meal.
Story first published: Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 12:40 [IST]