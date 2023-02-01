Bigg Boss 16: Fans Slam Nimrit & Mandali For Claiming Sumbul Is Playing a Victim Card Post Nomination

The nomination task on Bigg Boss 16 has changed the game for mandali. And while Shiv Thakare, MC Stan & Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have claimed that Sumbul Touqeer Khan is playing the victim card, fans seem to be disappointed

Bigg Boss 16 witnessed a massive twist recently with the last nomination task of the season wherein the contestants had to decide their fate. And much to everyone's surprise, it was the mandali that got nominated. Yes, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan have been nominated for eviction this week. While as per Bigg Boss the trio was nominated as Sumbul took the maximum time to complete the task. Ever since then, while Sumbul has been heartbroken, Shiv, MC Stan and Sumbul have claimed that the Imlie actress has been playing the victim card and isn't pleased with her behaviour.

But the netizens seem to be quite disappointed with the mandali's remark towards Sumbul. Reacting to the mandali's claim, a Twitter user wrote, "Victim card??? Really??? If she would play the victim there wouldn't be any competition for the trophy.She always believed in feminism & refused to play any card to get sympathy. Iske baad log to rone pe bhi darege k koi judge na krle". Another user took a jibe at Nimrit and wrote, "Victimcard play karne k liye nimrit hey sumbul k samne mat bolo nimrit shalin victimcard play kar yeha tak aaya hey i don't see nimrit kab hoi nominate if she is nominate then she is already went to house but kitna favour nimrit ne kuch nhi kiya hey show me". One of the Twitter user tweeted, "The way #Nimrit blaming #Sumbul behind her back shows her real friendship!".

Victim card??? Really??? If she would play the victim there wouldn't be any competition for the trophy.She always believed in feminism & refused to play any card to get sympathy. Iske baad log to rone pe bhi darege k koi judge na krle.#SumbulTouqeerKhan #BB16 #BiggBoss16 — Anindita Das💞 (@realanindita) January 31, 2023

Victimcard play karne k liye nimrit hey sumbul k samne mat bolo nimrit shalin victimcard play kar yeha tak aaya hey i don't see nimrit kab hoi nominate if she is nominate then she is already went to house but kitna favour nimrit ne kuch nhi kiya hey show me #SumbulTouqeerKhan𓃵 — Sabin Ojha (@SabinOjha12) January 31, 2023

The way #Nimrit blaming #Sumbul behind her back shows her real friendship ! — Naveed Faris (@naveed_faris) January 31, 2023

Sumbul ki behaviour ki wajah se ye log against nahi ho rahe.....they are actually mean people....Sumbul fought so much for Nimrit....but thi Nimmo Aunty is so mean and thankless....khud ko ttf khairaat mein jo mil gyi. — madiha urooj (@madihasazzad) January 31, 2023

She is feeling Guilty not showing attitude Her friends need to understand when she is always there for u&ur mood swings why can't you understand her feelings and Nimrit is playing 2 ways not #SumbulTouqeerKhan she is emtional and Mandli is Using her now it was seen in TTF task — Zahra Qureshi (@qureshizahra22) February 1, 2023

#Nimrit simply has no grace. She is the person she thinks #Priyanka is...the more she gets, the more she grabs...with zero gratitude, zero honesty...#SumbulTouqeerKhan should be playing here as she is nominated but Nimmi never gives...not in her nature. #biggboss16 https://t.co/b3pDXmQQEh — सिंघ (@SS_nowsays) February 1, 2023

Meanwhile, as Sumbul, MC Stan and Shiv are in the danger zone this week, speculations are rife about who will get eliminated. On the other hand, there are reports that Sumbul's rumoured beau Fahmaan Khan is planning a special surprise to welcome her post her stint on Bigg Boss 16. He will reportedly be taking a short break from the shooting for Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii to spend time with Sumbul. On the other hand, he is also reportedly planning a special dinner for the Imlie actress wherein she can enjoy her favourite meal.