Bigg Boss 16: Anupamaa Actor Roots For Sumbul Touqeer; Says ‘Uski Energy Bahut Achi Hai’

Bigg Boss 16 is in its last leg and Sumbul Touqeer Khan has won millions of hearts with her stint. Amid this, Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna was seen rooting for the Imlie actress and wished her luck

Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss 16. The Imlie actress has won millions of hearts with her innocence and simplicity. In fact, she has turned out to be the youngest contestant on the popular reality show and it has been a treat to watch her on the show. Clearly, her massive fan following has been rooting for her. Amid this, Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna, who plays the role of Anuj Kapadia, has sent best wishes to Sumbul and has been rooting for her.

During his recent interaction with media, Gaurav stated, "Wo humse milne aayi thi jab actually humara set aur Bigg Boss ka set kaafi paas hai. so I remember wo Rupali ji (Rupali Ganguly) aur mujhse mil ke gayi thi jab wo Bigg Boss ke andar ja rahe the. Maine kuch follow nhi kia hai kyunki time nahi mila but maine suna hai wo bahut acha kar rahi hai aur abhi shayad finale ke paas hai. All the very best, uski energy bht achi hai, young hai exuberant hai and aur use seekhne ka shauq hai".

Meanwhile, Sumbul is making the headlines as she has been nominated for elimination this week. To note, she has been nominated with Shiv Thakare and MC Stan. Interestingly, Bigg Boss 16 witnessed a mind-boggling nomination task wherein the contestants had the chance to save themselves from the last nomination for elimination. While Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Choudhary and Archana Gautam were in one team, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul and MC Stan were in another team. As per Bigg Boss, the mandali lost the task because of Sumbul as she took the maximum time to complete the task. While Sumbul is heartbroken by this, we wonder if this will change the equations in the mandali.

On a related note, Bigg Boss 16, which was supposed to end in January, got an extension by four weeks. The popular reality show will be having its grand finale in mid-February