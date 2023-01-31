Bigg Boss 16: Anupamaa Actor Roots For Sumbul Touqeer; Says ‘Uski Energy Bahut Achi Hai’

Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
has
been
one
of
the
most
popular
contestants
on
Bigg
Boss
16.
The
Imlie
actress
has
won
millions
of
hearts
with
her
innocence
and
simplicity.
In
fact,
she
has
turned
out
to
be
the
youngest
contestant
on
the
popular
reality
show
and
it
has
been
a
treat
to
watch
her
on
the
show.
Clearly,
her
massive
fan
following
has
been
rooting
for
her.
Amid
this,
Anupamaa
star
Gaurav
Khanna,
who
plays
the
role
of
Anuj
Kapadia,
has
sent
best
wishes
to
Sumbul
and
has
been
rooting
for
her.
During
his
recent
interaction
with
media,
Gaurav
stated,
"Wo
humse
milne
aayi
thi
jab
actually
humara
set
aur
Bigg
Boss
ka
set
kaafi
paas
hai.
so
I
remember
wo
Rupali
ji
(Rupali
Ganguly)
aur
mujhse
mil
ke
gayi
thi
jab
wo
Bigg
Boss
ke
andar
ja
rahe
the.
Maine
kuch
follow
nhi
kia
hai
kyunki
time
nahi
mila
but
maine
suna
hai
wo
bahut
acha
kar
rahi
hai
aur
abhi
shayad
finale
ke
paas
hai.
All
the
very
best,
uski
energy
bht
achi
hai,
young
hai
exuberant
hai
and
aur
use
seekhne
ka
shauq
hai".
Bigg
Boss
16:
Sumbul
Touqeer's
Dad
REACTS
As
Her
Dig
At
Priyanka
Choudhary
Gets
Edited
From
Episode:
Promo...
Meanwhile,
Sumbul
is
making
the
headlines
as
she
has
been
nominated
for
elimination
this
week.
To
note,
she
has
been
nominated
with
Shiv
Thakare
and
MC
Stan.
Interestingly,
Bigg
Boss
16
witnessed
a
mind-boggling
nomination
task
wherein
the
contestants
had
the
chance
to
save
themselves
from
the
last
nomination
for
elimination.
While
Shalin
Bhanot,
Priyanka
Choudhary
and
Archana
Gautam
were
in
one
team,
Shiv
Thakare,
Sumbul
and
MC
Stan
were
in
another
team.
As
per
Bigg
Boss,
the
mandali
lost
the
task
because
of
Sumbul
as
she
took
the
maximum
time
to
complete
the
task.
While
Sumbul
is
heartbroken
by
this,
we
wonder
if
this
will
change
the
equations
in
the
mandali.
On
a
related
note,
Bigg
Boss
16,
which
was
supposed
to
end
in
January,
got
an
extension
by
four
weeks.
The
popular
reality
show
will
be
having
its
grand
finale
in
mid-February
Story first published: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 23:39 [IST]