Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Wants To Smack Archana Gautam’s Face Post An Ugly Fight; Here’s What Happe

It
is
just
two
weeks
left
from
the
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
and
each
contestant
in
the
house
is
looking
forward
to
stepping
out
of
the
hose.
Interestingly,
each
contestant
has
been
giving
their
best
and
wishes
to
emerge
as
a
finalist.
However,
the
upcoming
episode
of
Bigg
Boss
16
is
set
to
witness
a
massive
dhamaka
as
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
Archana
Gautam
will
get
into
a
massive
fight.
As
per
the
promo,
Nimrit
was
seen
losing
her
calm
over
Archana
and
was
yelling
hysterically.
Will
Smack
Her
Face:
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
Vs
Archana
Gautam!
Bigg
Boss
16
Fans
Guess
Reason
Behind
FIGHT
Nimrit's
panic
situation
has
left
the
audience
wondering
what
went
wrong
between
her
and
Archana
Gautam.
Well,
it
all
started
with
Archana
eating
roti
made
from
Nimrit's
ration.
And
when
Nimrit
questioned
her,
Archana
insulted
her
by
saying
that
she
probably
doesn't
get
enough
food
at
home
&
that's
why
she's
on
the
show.
This
left
Nimrit
enraged
and
she
lost
her
calm
and
said,
"Pagal
ladki...arrey
apni
harkat
dekh,
apni
language
dekh,
apni
zabaan
dekh
(Pyscho
girl,
mind
your
behaviour
your
language)".
Nimrit
even
told
Shalin,
"I
will
smack
her
face,
bloody
pagal".
Later
the
mandali
also
decided
that
they
will
eat
less,
but
never
take
food
items
from
Archana.
BB16:
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
Beats
Shiv
Thakare
To
Become
New
Captain;
Will
She
Get
Ticket
To
Finale
Week?
This
isn't
the
first
time
Archana
has
locked
horns
with
Nimrit
and
the
mandali.
Recently,
Archana
and
Nimrit
got
into
an
argument
after
the
former
was
seen
sleeping
in
the
house
which
is
a
violation
of
a
rule.
While
Nimrit
did
warn
her
several
times
not
to
sleep,
the
duo
got
into
an
ugly
argument.
Meanwhile,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
who
has
the
ticket
to
finale
week
at
the
moment,
will
be
seen
fighting
to
save
it
in
the
upcoming
task.
While
she
kicks
out
Priyanka
Choudhary
from
the
game,
it
will
now
a
fight
between
Nimrit,
Shiv
Thakare
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
and
their
fate
will
be
decided
by
MC
Stan,
Archana
Gautam
and
Priyanka.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
who
will
have
the
ticket
to
finale
week.