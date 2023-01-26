Bigg Boss 16: TV Star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Educational Qualifications Will Leave You Impressed

TV
actress
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
who
became
a
household
name
after
playing
the
lead
role
of
Meher
in
Colors
TV's
Choti
Sarrdaarni,
is
currently
seen
as
a
contestant
in
Salman
Khan's
controversial
reality
show
Bigg
Boss
16.
Amid
all
the
chaos
and
negativity,
Nimrit
made
his
presence
felt
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
house
despite
many
ups
and
downs.
Fans
loved
her
real
personality
and
bonding
with
the
famous
'mandali',
especially
Shiv
Thakare
and
Abdu
Rozik.
While
the
actress
started
her
career
with
modelling,
she
rose
to
fame
with
Choti
Sarrdaarni
and
never
looked
back.
Despite
several
warnings
from
host
Salman
Khan
for
not
playing
an
individual
game,
Nimrit
is
currently
the
captain
of
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house
and
she's
the
first
contestant
to
win
the
Ticket
To
Finale
Week
task.
While
a
section
of
Bigg
Boss
fans
like
her,
did
you
know
how
much
she
has
studied?
No?
let's
look
at
Nimrit's
educational
qualifications
here.
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia’s
Early
Life
Born
on
December
11,
1994,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
was
raised
in
a
New
Delhi-based
Sikh
Khatri
family.
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia’s
Schooling
According
to
reports,
Nimrit
completed
her
schooling
at
St.
Mark's
Sr.
Sec.
Public
School
in
Meera
Bagh,
New
Delhi.
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia’s
College
&
Degree
After
school,
Nimrit
got
admitted
to
the
Army
Institute
of
Law,
Mohali,
Punjab.
He
has
a
Law
degree.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Nimrit
has
a
BA
LLB
degree.
The
Bigg
Boss
16
viewers
must
have
noticed
Salman
often
makes
fun
of
her
being
a
lawyer.
Well,
now
you
know
the
reason.
Early
Career
&
Acting
Debut
For
the
unversed,
Nimrit
started
her
career
with
modelling
and
won
Femina
Miss
Manipur
(2018).
She
was
among
the
top
12
participants
of
Femina
Miss
India
2018.
In
2019,
she
made
her
acting
debut
with
Colors
TV's
Choti
Sarrdaarni.
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
Net
Worth
According
to
reports,
the
net
worth
of
Choti
Sarrdaarni
star
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
is
said
to
be
around
Rs
7-10
crore.