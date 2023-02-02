Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary, Archana Gautam's Faces Get Swollen After Torture Task; See VIRAL PIC
Bigg Boss 16, which is in its last leg now, witness an interesting torture task. And now, it looks like Priyanka Choudhary and Archana Gautam’s face has swollen post the torture task and pic of the same is going viral.
Bigg
Boss
16
is
in
its
last
leg
now
and
the
makes
are
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
keep
the
audience
intrigued.
Interesitngly,
the
popular
reality
show
has
witnessed
an
interesting
torture
task
to
win
back
the
prize
money
which
was
a
faceoff
between
mandali
(Shiv
Thakare,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia
and
MC
Stan)
and
non
mandali
(Priyanka
Choudhary,
Shalini
Bhanot
and
Archana
Gautam).
Interestingly,
the
mandali
members
were
seen
torturing
Priyanka,
Archana
and
Shalin
first
and
left
no
stone
unturned
to
win
the
prize
money.
Shiv,
Nimrit
and
MC
Stan
were
seen
putting
in
all
the
efforts
to
make
Priyanka,
Shalin
and
Archana
lose
hold
of
the
buzzer
-
from
using
detergent
water
to
oils,
hair
removal
cream
to
ice
bags
and
more.
Although
the
non
mandali
members
managed
to
complete
the
task,
it
seems
to
have
taken
a
toll
on
Archana
and
Priyanka.
As
per
a
recent
pic
doing
the
round,
Archana
and
Priyanka's
face
has
swollen
post
the
task.
In
the
pic,
the
ladies
were
seen
sitting
on
a
couch
in
the
garden
area
and
the
swelling
on
their
respective
faces
were
evident.
Meanwhile,
Ankit
Gupta
has
lauded
Priyanka's
performance
during
the
torture
task.
Sharing
a
video
on
social
media,
he
said,
"I
am
so
so
so
proud
of
you
the
way
you
performed
in
the
torture
task,
the
way
you
stood
your
ground
with
that
confident
smile
on
your
face.
I
am
so
proud,
it
was
a
treat
to
watch.
It
actually
felt
like
you
are
not
getting
tortured,
it
is
the
mandali
who
is
getting
tortured".
On
the
other
hand,
Bigg
Boss
16
is
set
to
witness
the
second
round
of
the
torture
task
wherein
Archana,
Priyanka
and
Shalin
will
be
seen
torturing
the
mandali
members.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
if
the
mandali
will
be
able
to
complete
the
task.
Story first published: Thursday, February 2, 2023, 21:27 [IST]