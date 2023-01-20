Bigg Boss 16: Astrologer Asks Priyanka Choudhary To 'Not Waste Time' With Ankit Gupta, She Says 'Aapne Toh'

What Saurish Sharma Said About Tina Datta?

Saurish said that Tina Datta's past four-five years have been full of ups and downs but she can bounce back, if she works on it. "Be care free. Tina, ek blockbuster ke baad, dusra blockbuster dikha nahi hai. Isme problem kafi hadh tak aapke attitude mein," Saurish told the Uttaran actress.

When the astrologer mentioned her attitude problems, Tina Datta disagreed and said that she never had issues of unprofessionalism.

What Saurish Sharma Said About Sumbul Touqeer?

Saurish advised Sumbul to resolve her issues with her mother, stating that she requires emotional support from others. He mentioned that she has the talent and calibre and hence, she should focus on being her own emotional support.

The astrologer talked about Sumbul's mother, saying that she must end all the differences with her.

What Saurish Sharma Said About Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta?

While Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary's relationship has become the talk of the town, astrologer asked the actress to 'not waste time' as the future of their relationship looks weak.

"Mujhe aapka aur Ankit ke relationship ka future acha nahi dikh raha. Time waste mat kariye," Saurish told Priyanka.

Can you guess how Priyanka Choudhary reacted? She quipped, "Aapne toh tension de di hamhe."