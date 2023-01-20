Bigg Boss 16: Astrologer Asks Priyanka Choudhary To 'Not Waste Time' With Ankit Gupta, She Says 'Aapne Toh'

Bigg
Boss
16
update:
Salman
Khan's
reality
show
has
managed
to
keep
the
viewers
hooked
on
to
their
television
sets.
Be
it
the
tasks
or
the
fights
in
Bigg
Boss
16,
fans
are
loving
every
bit
of
the
drama
in
the
show.
Adding
a
new
twist
in
tale,
the
makers
introduced
the
Ticket
To
Finale
where
the
contestants
locked
horns
with
each
other.
While
the
viewers
are
waiting
to
know
who
will
emerge
as
the
finalist
of
Bigg
Boss
16,
the
creative
team
has
delivered
another
googly.
They
invited
astrologer
Saurish
Sharma,
who
predicted
the
future
of
the
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants.
From
Tina
Datta
to
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Saurish
Sharma
predicted
things
about
the
top
9
contestants
of
the
show.
What
Saurish
Sharma
Said
About
Tina
Datta?
Saurish
said
that
Tina
Datta's
past
four-five
years
have
been
full
of
ups
and
downs
but
she
can
bounce
back,
if
she
works
on
it. "Be
care
free.
Tina,
ek
blockbuster
ke
baad,
dusra
blockbuster
dikha
nahi
hai.
Isme
problem
kafi
hadh
tak
aapke
attitude
mein," Saurish
told
the
Uttaran
actress.
When
the
astrologer
mentioned
her
attitude
problems,
Tina
Datta
disagreed
and
said
that
she
never
had
issues
of
unprofessionalism.
What
Saurish
Sharma
Said
About
Sumbul
Touqeer?
Saurish
advised
Sumbul
to
resolve
her
issues
with
her
mother,
stating
that
she
requires
emotional
support
from
others.
He
mentioned
that
she
has
the
talent
and
calibre
and
hence,
she
should
focus
on
being
her
own
emotional
support.
The
astrologer
talked
about
Sumbul's
mother,
saying
that
she
must
end
all
the
differences
with
her.
What
Saurish
Sharma
Said
About
Priyanka
Choudhary,
Ankit
Gupta?
While
Ankit
Gupta
and
Priyanka
Choudhary's
relationship
has
become
the
talk
of
the
town,
astrologer
asked
the
actress
to
'not
waste
time'
as
the
future
of
their
relationship
looks
weak.
"Mujhe
aapka
aur
Ankit
ke
relationship
ka
future
acha
nahi
dikh
raha.
Time
waste
mat
kariye," Saurish
told
Priyanka.
Can
you
guess
how
Priyanka
Choudhary
reacted?
She
quipped,
"Aapne
toh
tension
de
di
hamhe."
BIGG
BOSS
16
ANKIT
GUPTA
ELIMINATION
Ankit
Gupta
was
evicted
from
the
reality
show
after
the
housemates
voted
against
him.
Unlike
normal
eliminations,
Bigg
Boss
closed
the
voting
lines
and
allowed
the
contestants
to
decide
the
fate
of
the
nominated
contestants.
Seven
members
including
Shiv
Thakare,
Sumbul
Touqeer,
Nimrit
Kaur
Ahluwalia,
Archana
Gautam,
Soundarya
Sharma,
MC
Stan,
Shalin
Bhanot
voted
against
Ankit
Gupta.
What
do
you
have
to
say
about
astrologer
Saurish
Sharma's
prediction?
Do
share
your
thoughts
with
us
@Filmibeat.