Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Accuses Tina Datta Of Telling Him To Be Friends With MC Stan As He Is Famous

Bigg
Boss
16
Weekend
Ka
Vaar:
Just
when
we
thought
that
the
drama
in
Salman
Khan's
show
is
over,
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Tina
Datta
engaged
in
a
major
argument
in
BB
16
house.
Well,
the
flames
are
still
burning,
and
it
seems
both
the
contestants
will
get
affected
by
the
same.
Ahead
of
the
telecast
of
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode,
the
makers
released
a
new
promo
where
Shalin
Bhanot
can
be
seen
accusing
Tina
Datta
once
again.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
SHALIN
SAYS
TINA
ASKED
HIM
TO
BE
FRIENDS
WITH
MC
STAN
The
official
Twitter
handle
of
Bigg
Boss
posted
a
video,
giving
us
a
glimpse
of
the
new
episode.
One
can
expect
a
drama-packed
episode
as
Tina
Datta
and
Shalin
Bhanot
once
again
locked
horns
in
front
of
the
housemates.
Bigg
Boss
asked
the
contestants
to
name
one
person,
who
set
a
'narrative
against
someone'.
Archana
Gautam
took
Tina
Datta's
name,
saying
that
she
was
the
one,
who
used
the
word
'fake
love'
for
Soundarya
Sharma.
While
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
blamed
Shalin
Bhanot,
Sumbul
Touqeer
took
a
dig
at
Tina
Datta,
stating
that
she
set
a
narrative
against
her
in
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
Shalin
Bhanot
accused
Tina
Datta
of
telling
him
to
become
friends
with
MC
Stan
as
he
is
famous
and
enjoys
a
good
fan
following.
The
Nach
Baliye
3
winner
claimed
that
Tina
told
him,
"You
should
be
friends
with
MC
Stan
because
he
is
popular.
She
suggested
me
to
pursue
friendship
with
him
as
he
is
a
famous
personality."
BIGG
BOSS
16:
TINA
DATTA
CALLS
SHALIN
BHANOT
A
LIAR
Tina
Datta
refuted
the
allegations
that
Shalin
levelled
against
her,
saying
that
she
never
asked
him
to
become
friends
with
MC
Stan.
She
called
Shalin
a
'liar',
requesting
the
makers
to
clarify
things
when
Salman
Khan
shoots
for
the
show.
"Bigg
Boss
please
clarify
as
I
had
no
idea
about
MC
Stan
and
who
is
he.
He's
a
liar
and
I
want
this
to
be
cleared
during
Salman
Khan
sir's
episode,"
the
Uttaran
actress
said.
BIGG
BOSS
16:
SALMAN
GRILLS
SHALIN,
TINA
The
Bollywood
superstar
schooled
both
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Tina
Datta
for
their
actions
inside
the
Bigg
Boss
16
house.
Salman
Khan
reminded
Shalin
that
he
spoke
about
the
diginity
of
a
woman
on
national
television,
stating
that
he
went
wrong.
When
Shalin
said
that
Tina
was
harming
his
reputation,
Salman
quipped
that
only
he
can
tarnish
his
own
image.
The
Bharat
actor
also
slammed
Tina
Datta
for
speaking
about
Shalin
after
15
weeks
as
she
is
no
longer
friends
with
him.
The
actress
broke
down
into
tears,
requesting
Salman
to
allow
her
to
leave
the
show.
BIGG
BOSS
16
ELIMINATION
On
a
related
note,
both
Shalin
Bhanot
and
Tina
Datta
are
in
the
danger
zone
along
with
two
other
contestants.
Soundarya
Sharma
and
Sumbul
Touqeer
are
also
nominated
and
one
of
them
will
get
evicted
from
Bigg
Boss
16
during
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode.
Are
you
excited
for
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episode?
Tina
or
Shalin,
who
do
you
think
is
wrong
in
the
fight?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
by
tweeting
@Filmibeat.