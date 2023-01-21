Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Accuses Tina Datta Of Telling Him To Be Friends With MC Stan As He Is Famous

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Tina Datta called Shalin Bhanot a liar after he accused her of asking him to become friends with MC Stan as he is famous and enjoys a significant fan following. Here's what she said!

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Just when we thought that the drama in Salman Khan's show is over, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta engaged in a major argument in BB 16 house. Well, the flames are still burning, and it seems both the contestants will get affected by the same. Ahead of the telecast of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the makers released a new promo where Shalin Bhanot can be seen accusing Tina Datta once again.

BIGG BOSS 16: SHALIN SAYS TINA ASKED HIM TO BE FRIENDS WITH MC STAN

The official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss posted a video, giving us a glimpse of the new episode. One can expect a drama-packed episode as Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot once again locked horns in front of the housemates.

Bigg Boss asked the contestants to name one person, who set a 'narrative against someone'. Archana Gautam took Tina Datta's name, saying that she was the one, who used the word 'fake love' for Soundarya Sharma. While Priyanka Chahar Choudhary blamed Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer took a dig at Tina Datta, stating that she set a narrative against her in the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Shalin Bhanot accused Tina Datta of telling him to become friends with MC Stan as he is famous and enjoys a good fan following. The Nach Baliye 3 winner claimed that Tina told him, "You should be friends with MC Stan because he is popular. She suggested me to pursue friendship with him as he is a famous personality."

BIGG BOSS 16: TINA DATTA CALLS SHALIN BHANOT A LIAR

Tina Datta refuted the allegations that Shalin levelled against her, saying that she never asked him to become friends with MC Stan. She called Shalin a 'liar', requesting the makers to clarify things when Salman Khan shoots for the show.

"Bigg Boss please clarify as I had no idea about MC Stan and who is he. He's a liar and I want this to be cleared during Salman Khan sir's episode," the Uttaran actress said.

— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 21, 2023

BIGG BOSS 16: SALMAN GRILLS SHALIN, TINA

The Bollywood superstar schooled both Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta for their actions inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Salman Khan reminded Shalin that he spoke about the diginity of a woman on national television, stating that he went wrong.

When Shalin said that Tina was harming his reputation, Salman quipped that only he can tarnish his own image. The Bharat actor also slammed Tina Datta for speaking about Shalin after 15 weeks as she is no longer friends with him. The actress broke down into tears, requesting Salman to allow her to leave the show.

BIGG BOSS 16 ELIMINATION

On a related note, both Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta are in the danger zone along with two other contestants. Soundarya Sharma and Sumbul Touqeer are also nominated and one of them will get evicted from Bigg Boss 16 during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

